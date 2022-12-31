scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Man collapses at IKEA Bangalore; doctor who stood in next lane saves his life with CPR

A man collapsed at the IKEA home furnishing store in Bengaluru and had no pulse. Fortunately, a doctor who shopped near him came to his rescue.

doctor gives CPR, man collapses at IKEA Bangalore, man suffers cardiac arrest, indian expressSeveral netizens heaved a sigh of relief over the man's life being saved and many appreciated the doctor.

When it comes to cardiac arrest, doctors say cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can be the life-saving technique. Timely interventions have saved several lives. A man collapsed at the IKEA home furnishing store in Bengaluru and had no pulse. Fortunately, a doctor who shopped near him came to his rescue.

A video clip shared by Twitter user Rohit Dak shows the man lying on the floor and the doctor administering CPR on him. Several people gather around to help. After the doctor applies pressure on his chest for a while, the man gets revived slowly.

Dak tweeted that the man had no pulse for 10 minutes. “My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!!” read Dak’s tweet.

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 344,400 views on Twitter. Several netizens heaved a sigh of relief over the man’s life being saved and many appreciated the doctor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

A Twitter user commented, “All the more reason that training in CPR becomes part of school curriculum, along with sports n social service. Children should be made aware of their social responsibility from at least high school.” Another user wrote, “Many thanks and salute to your dad Rohit.” A third user commented, “Convey my thank you to him. Nothing is more satisfying than saving a life.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 20:02 IST
Next Story

Happy New Year 2023: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Messages, Photos and Pics

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close