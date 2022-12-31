Man collapses at IKEA Bangalore; doctor who stood in next lane saves his life with CPR

When it comes to cardiac arrest, doctors say cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can be the life-saving technique. Timely interventions have saved several lives. A man collapsed at the IKEA home furnishing store in Bengaluru and had no pulse. Fortunately, a doctor who shopped near him came to his rescue.

A video clip shared by Twitter user Rohit Dak shows the man lying on the floor and the doctor administering CPR on him. Several people gather around to help. After the doctor applies pressure on his chest for a while, the man gets revived slowly.

Dak tweeted that the man had no pulse for 10 minutes. “My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!!” read Dak’s tweet.

My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!! pic.twitter.com/QXpXTMBOya — Rohit Dak (@rohitdak) December 29, 2022

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 344,400 views on Twitter. Several netizens heaved a sigh of relief over the man’s life being saved and many appreciated the doctor.

A Twitter user commented, “All the more reason that training in CPR becomes part of school curriculum, along with sports n social service. Children should be made aware of their social responsibility from at least high school.” Another user wrote, “Many thanks and salute to your dad Rohit.” A third user commented, “Convey my thank you to him. Nothing is more satisfying than saving a life.”