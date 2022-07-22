Watch: In Maharashtra, man climbs mobile tower in drunken state, demands wife return from her parents’ home

Fights between couples are nothing unusual and while a few wait for the issue to resolve on its own, others go an extra mile to cajole their miffed partners. In Maharashtra, one man took an idea out of a Hindi film script and climbed atop a mobile tower to get his angry spouse back.

Yes, much like Dharmendra’s character in the 1975 blockbuster, Sholay, a man was spotted high up on a mobile phone tower in Jalna district. The incident took place in Dabhadi village in Badnapur tehsil on Wednesday and the man, identified as Ganpat Bakal, was reportedly in an inebriated state when he climbed the 100-foot tower.

The local residents grew concerned about his safety and alerted the cops and fire brigade seeking help. According to PTI, the man risked his life to convince his wife to return from her maternal home. It was only after the locals and police personnel at the site convinced him they would help him resolve their domestic dispute that he agreed to come down.

Watch the video here:

“He was under the influence of alcohol. He came down from the tower after four hours. Bakal was detained and then released later,” the police told the news agency. It remains unclear if his wife has returned or not. However, a video of him sitting on the mobile tower has gone viral across social media sites, leaving netizens laughing out loud, prompting many jokes and memes online.

While some said this “stupidity” might only irk his wife further, others joked this is probably why she left their home in the first place.

A similar incident had happened in 2017, however, in a twist the man had climbed the tower demanding a divorce.