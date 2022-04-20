Man City joins KGF 2 craze, Farhan Akhtar responds

There is no doubt that the K.G.F: Chapter 2 craze is sweeping across the country, as the movie made over Rs 645 crore at the box office in less than a week of its release.

The latest entrant was Manchester City, the English football team, who joined the KGF 2 fan club Wednesday.

The football club, fondly called Man City by its fans, shared a photo on Instagram that showed its three top players—Kevin De Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan, and Phil Foden—with the words “K.G.F, Kevin Gundo Foden” written boldly on the photo. The football club captioned the post, “Our very own KGF!”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

Within hours, the post got over 1.3 lakh likes and over 4,000 comments. “This is why we love this club. Your love and respect to the fans is truly admirable,” an Instagram user commented under the picture.

Actor and producer Farhan Akhtar, whose production house Excel Entertainment is distributing the Hindi dubbed version of KGF 2 in North India, commented, “Brilliant. ” on the post.

Akhtar later shared Man City’s post on his Instagram story and wrote, “When your team and film find each other”. Excel Entertainment also shared the screenshot of Man City’s KGF 2 post on their official Twitter account.

The period action flick is set to become the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Experts believe that the Kannada film, which has also been dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, will soon surpass the box office collection of Bahubali 2.