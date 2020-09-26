scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 26, 2020
‘A special music session on train, with SPB’: Man goes down memory lane

Sharing that the artist mesmermised his family with his soulful music, the man now in his late 50s wrote how they didn't realise their "privilege at that time".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 26, 2020 2:30:05 pm

Veteran singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away Friday, leaving fans all over the world heartbroken. As tributes poured in from all quarters and many shared personal interactions with the legend, one story stood out — that of a little boy who was witness to an impromptu musical session during a train journey in the early 70s.

Twitter user K Vaitheeswaran (@vaitheek) shared a story from his childhood when he happened to meet Balasubrahmanyam during Diwali vacation while travelling to Chennai from Howrah on a train. Sharing that the artiste impressed his family with his music, Vaitheeswaran wrote how they didn’t realise their “privilege at that time”.

“After settling down in his berth, the young man introduced himself as Balu, a playback singer. He was going to Madras for recording a Tamil song next day. We invited him to share our lunch and he readily agreed. The fun started after lunch,” he wrote in a tweet recounting the experience, saying the signer was in the came coach as them.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“After regaling us with some stories, he started singing some lovely songs in Telugu and Tamil. We didn’t know the songs as such but they were undoubtedly melodious. What we didn’t realise was our privilege at that time,” he continued.

“At Vijayawada station, a friend met him with some lovely home-cooked dinner which he generously shared with us. He also bought me some chocolate bars from a hawker,” reminisced Vaitheeswaran, adding he continued to sing many songs, including hits by Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi.

It was after a few years later, when Balasubrahmanyam rose to fame, it was then Vaitheeswaran realised what a great memory it was.

“For school kids like me growing up in Madras in the 70s onwards, his voice was all around us. Day in and out. I am now 57 years old. Daily when I am out walking, his voice accompanies me. As it will tomorrow. And every day thereafter,” he added.

Concluding that there are many favourite hits by the legendary singer, he said he “will forever cherish the special music session” on the train.

The story moved many online with others remembering him for his down to earth nature.

However, this is not the only heartwarming story about the 74-year-old singer melting hearts online. Another video of him surprising one of his fans — a visually-impaired man, is being widely shared online.

As posts and videos of SP Balasubrahmanyam’s humility continued to set social media abuzz, an old footage of him touching the feet of the person carrying him to Sabarimala too started doing rounds on the internet.

