Man cancels order over delivery person’s religion, Zomato wins hearts by taking stand

The responses by the company and its founder were liked by all and many joined their forces to slam the man for his crude and obnoxious remarks.

“We have Shrawan and I don’t need a delivery from a Muslim fellow”, the man wrote stating his reasons for changing his delivery person.

A man cancelled his order on app-based food delivery service Zomato because the delivery person was from a different religion. But Zomato responded by taking a stand and is getting a lot of praise for it on social media.

A user of the app complained to Zomato about how the service had “allocated a non-Hindu rider” to deliver an order. He added that the company said “they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation”. Infuriated with the cancellation charges, the man threatened the service with legal action.

“@ZomatoIN is forcing us to take deliveries from people we don’t want else they won’t refund and won’t cooperate I am removing this app and will discuss the issue with my lawyers,” the user tweeted.

The man also shared a conversation with the company’s helpdesk, which had wanted to know what the issue with the rider was.

“We have Shrawan and I don’t need a delivery from a Muslim fellow”, the man wrote in the conversation.

The company replied that the cancellation after the delivery person has picked the order would cost the user Rs 237. The user alleged that the company blocked him from accessing the details of his order on the site.

As the man’s complaint garnered attention, the company took to Twitter to reply: “Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion.”

Then company’s CEO Deepinder Goyal also weighed in with a tweet in which he stood by the company’s decision.

“We are proud of the idea of India – and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values,” he wrote.

The responses by the company and its CEO was liked by many, who also slammed the customer for his remarks. Many also observed that not getting food delivered by a person from another religion had no basis in Hinduism.

This isn’t the first time a service provider has been targeted over their religion. In 2018, a VHP activist’s tweet bragging about cancelling a cab booking because the driver was Muslim provoked outrage and condemnation.

