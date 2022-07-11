Man calls for help after train diverts; Twitter exchange with railways goes viral

When the Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express took a diversion between Majri Junction and Sitafal Mandi Sunday, a passenger on board the train panicked. Krushna Ch Behera, who was travelling on the Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express, thought that the train was being hijacked.

Behera took to Twitter to complain about the Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express being hijacked. Behera tagged the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Secunderabad seeking help.

“Dear @IRCTCofficial @drmsecunderabad train no-12650 has been hijacked please help!!!! #train hijacked #Help,” tweeted Behera.

The train is not hijacked. Train is diverted. Don’t get panic — rpfscr (@rpfscr) July 10, 2022

Sir, the work is going on between Kazipeta and Ballrasha and hence, the train was diverted his route through Hyderabad divsion . Don’t Panic. — rpfscr (@rpfscr) July 10, 2022

The Indian Railways swiftly responded to Behera’s call for help and rebuffed his claim, asking him not to panic. The Railway Protection Force at Secunderabad also said that the train was being diverted. “Sir, the work is going on between Kazipeta and Ballrasha and hence, the train was diverted his route through Hyderabad division . Don’t Panic,” read RPF’s tweet.

Netizens were quick to find the “train hijacked” tweet as meme material. While funny reactions were galore, some users urged action against Behera for spreading false information.

“Dear @Krishooja you are the next meme material on various social media platforms,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Take action against this person for misleading the railway department and the public in general!”