Man buys food for UP couple who boarded flight for first time. LinkedIn post goes viral

When people travel on an airplane for the first time, they feel nervous, irrespective of age. A man shared on LinkedIn how he helped a couple on a flight as it was their first time. The man even bought the couple food without them knowing that it was not free.

Amitabh Shah from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was on his way to Kanpur from the Delhi airport when he saw a couple who boarded the same flight as him. The couple looked visibly tired as they had travelled on a bus for eight hours from a remote village in UP to get to Delhi airport. Shah saw them in the boarding area and he could tell it was their first time. He walked up to them and helped them board the flight. They thought he worked for the airline, he wrote in the post.

Inside the flight, they were seated in front of him. The woman asked him to click their photo and send it to their daughter on WhatsApp so she knows they are safe. Shah took their picture and sent it. He even posted the photo on LinkedIn.

He shared that they seemed hungry and thirsty for hours so he bought them paneer sandwiches and juices. He told the air hostess to tell them that it was complimentary as they were lucky customers. He paid for them later when they were not watching.

“They simply ‘smiled’ at me as we landed and went our own ways. This Magical Thursday, we should always be kind at every opportunity we get, & trust me opportunities to be kind are all around YOU, aren’t they?” he wrote in the end.

See the post below:

While many netizens applauded the man’s gesture there were some who didn’t approve of him sharing it on LinkedIn.

“While what u did was exceptional in today’s time but u ruined it by putting it here,” commented a user. “Wonderful gesture .. making fellow “indians”comfortable in India is the primary responsibilty of us all who can . Considering the description the Couple they must sure be feeling out of place despite being in their own country and among their ‘own’. Its our job to not let them feel any different,” said another.