Man buys dream car and dedicates it to AR Rahman; star replies as tweet goes viral

A man from Melbourne in Australia paid tribute to Oscar-winning music composer AR Rehman with a customised licence plate that read “I ❤️ARR” (I love AR Rahman). Twitter user @chanderr, who recently bought his “dream car”, a BMW Z4, thanked Rehman “for changing my life with your music.”

Advertising

Sharing photos of the new car, the elated fan tagged the two Grammy Awards winning artist on Twitter and wrote, “@arrahman I might be your biggest fan ever. Today I bought my dream car and I knew I’d cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol’s name on it. Thank you for changing my life with your music.”

@arrahman I might be your biggest fan ever. Today I bought my dream car and I knew I’d cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol’s name on it. Thank you for changing my life with your music. #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/zBC4GW0c3O — ૐChander (@chanderr) May 17, 2019

But what really made things special for the fan was when Rehman replied to the post on both Twitter and Instagram. While on Twitter, Rahman asked his fan to “drive safely”, on Instagram he congratulated him and wrote “Mubaarak God Bless!”.

The magic moment when the man himself comments on my post :) @arrahman @arrahmanfans pic.twitter.com/tZr41IYu2v — ૐChander (@chanderr) May 17, 2019

Several Twitter users were touched by the sweet moment between the star and fan and couldn’t stop commenting how it must have made the latter’s day. Some, including the Nagpur Police, have tweeted playlist recommendations featuring Rehman hits for the fan.

Our Playlist Recommendations : *Aaram Se Re

*Oorvasi Oorvasi Drive it easy policy

*Aaja Aaja Jind Seatbelt ke Tale

*Rakhna Tu, License Rakhna Tu (High volume levels may distract,

play it soft n low, & focus on the road always) cc @arrahman @chanderr#NagpurPolice#DriveSafe https://t.co/uuJz7xG84v — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) May 18, 2019

A lovely human who churns out lovely music.. the maestro @arrahman — Critical Indian Citizen (@crtclctznin) May 19, 2019

This is a real love, we love you both https://t.co/9s1jn02uDL — Syed Khursheed Zaidi (@zksyed) May 18, 2019

This is a perfect and a rare cute moment. https://t.co/ybckBLtv5K — Akshat Ajay Sharma (@the_akshatajay) May 18, 2019

This is amazing 😃 https://t.co/gaUPucyqTi — Rithwik Rajendran (@rithwikrajendra) May 18, 2019

Two dreams came true for you it seems … The Legend replied and the Car … Congrats — RBR(R.Bharathiraja) (@RBRspace) May 18, 2019

You are so lucky bro, you got a reply from the legend himself rahman sir — Simha Gorji (@manusimha823) May 18, 2019

Thalaivaaa your kind hearted words are enough for us 😍😘😘😘 — Harish Vatsan (@harish80795554) May 18, 2019

In the past, fans have done the same thing of dedicating their license plate to their idols Rajinikanth and MS Dhoni.