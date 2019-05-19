Toggle Menu
Man buys dream car and dedicates it to AR Rahman; star replies as tweet goes viral

While on Twitter, Rahman asked his fan to “drive safely”, on Instagram he congratulated him and wrote, “Mubaarak God Bless!”

Other Rahman fans loved the “I ❤️ARR” license plate!

A man from Melbourne in Australia paid tribute to Oscar-winning music composer AR Rehman with a customised licence plate that read “I ❤️ARR” (I love AR Rahman). Twitter user @chanderr, who recently bought his “dream car”, a BMW Z4, thanked Rehman “for changing my life with your music.”

Sharing photos of the new car, the elated fan tagged the two Grammy Awards winning artist on Twitter and wrote, “@arrahman I might be your biggest fan ever. Today I bought my dream car and I knew I’d cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol’s name on it. Thank you for changing my life with your music.”

But what really made things special for the fan was when Rehman replied to the post on both Twitter and Instagram. While on Twitter, Rahman asked his fan to “drive safely”, on Instagram he congratulated him and wrote “Mubaarak God Bless!”.

Several Twitter users were touched by the sweet moment between the star and fan and couldn’t stop commenting how it must have made the latter’s day. Some, including the Nagpur Police, have tweeted playlist recommendations featuring Rehman hits for the fan.

In the past, fans have done the same thing of dedicating their license plate to their idols Rajinikanth and MS Dhoni.

