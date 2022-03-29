scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
This man saved Rs 1 coins for over three years. Paid for his dream bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh in loose change

The young man, Boopathi, documented his purchase on his YouTube channel.

New Delhi
Updated: March 29, 2022 9:55:04 am
Man buys bike worth 2.6 lakh with coins, Tamil Nadu man buys bike with one rupee coins, man saves coins to buy dream bike, Indian expressThe young man collected the amount over three years and it took the showroom staff close to 10 hours to count the whole amount.

There is a saying that many a little makes a mickle, and this holds true for Boopathi from Tamil Nadu’s Salem, who brought his dream bike by accumulating loose change.

Boopathi bought a brand new Bajaj Dominar 400 worth Rs 2.6 lakh by paying the whole amount in one rupee coin.

According to media reports, the young man collected the amount over three years and it took the showroom staff close to 10 hours to count the whole amount.



Boopathi documented his purchase on his YouTube channel Sunday and within a day, the video gathered more than 22,000 views. In the video, Boopathi can be seen bringing in multiple loads of one rupee coins to the showroom floor before getting his gleaming green coloured bike.

The pictures of coins stacked upon the showroom floor went viral across social media. While many users were amused at the interesting incident, some were quite impressed with Boopathi’s determination and patience.

A Twitter user joked, “So it’s because of people like him there’s a shortage of coins in India. And we were served with toffees in substitute.”.

Boopathi is not the first person to use coins to buy a vehicle. In February this year, the story of a man from Assam went viral after he brought a scooter with a sack full of coins he had saved over time.

