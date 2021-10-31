scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 31, 2021
‘Barter system’: Netizens amused by monkey who keeps man’s glasses until he hands over juice box

In the 10-second clip, which has garnered over 25,000 views, the monkey is seen sitting atop a caged structure, a pair of spectacles in its hand.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 31, 2021 5:54:54 pm
Monkey Runs Away Glasses viral video, monkey glasses viral video, monkey takes spectacles, trending, indian express, indian express newsOnce posted online, it did not take long for the post to be flooded with amused reactions.

A hilarious video of a man negotiating with a monkey after the animal took away a pair of eyeglasses has left netizens amused after it went viral on social media. “Smart, Ek haath do, Ek haath lo. (Give from one hand, take from another),” tweeted IPS officer Rupin Sharma while sharing the clip featuring the brief interaction between the two.

In the 10-second clip, which has garnered over 25,000 views, the monkey is seen sitting atop a caged structure, a pair of spectacles in its hand. Below, a man is seen trying to hand over a juice box to the animal in an attempt to get the glasses back.

While the monkey, at first, appears reluctant to return the spectacles, it eventually flicks it over to the man after accepting the juice box.

The post has been greeted with several amusing reactions online. Many commented that they too have faced similar situations, especially in temples. “Had to face a similar situation at Jakhu Temple Shimla. A monkey too(k) away my spectacles and I had to bargain with a packet of roasted channe,” tweeted a user.

