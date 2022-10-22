‘One of the most legendary welcomes at Heathrow Airport’: Man breaks into bhangra after seeing friend

Reuniting with your loved ones after a long time gives immense joy. People often get overwhelmed during such moments and become emotional. Airports often witness such heart-touching moments of separation but recently, the Heathrow Airport in the UK saw an overjoyed youngster break into bhangra after seeing his friend after a long time.

In a widely circulated video on social media, the youngster is seen getting under the railing at the waiting area and entering the passage where arrived travellers move. As he moves towards his friend, he breaks into bhangra and the duo go around the luggage carrier while dancing. They then hug each other tightly and move forward smiling brightly.

The clip shared by Twitter user UBIUB2 Southall was captioned, “This has to be one of the most legendary welcomes at Heathrow Airport.”

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 16,000 views on Twitter. The video spread cheers online and a user highlighted that no matter the location, Indians will continue to showcase their spirit. The comment read, “Will go anywhere in world…Bhangra, Punjabi and Indians …will create the perfect environment..salute to every indian…jai hind.” Another user wrote, “To all my Punjabi bros – this is how we meet the next time.” A third user commented, “Indians are the best when it comes to celebrations Happy Diwali to all.”