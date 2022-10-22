scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

‘One of the most legendary welcomes at Heathrow Airport’: Man breaks into bhangra after seeing friend

The clip shared by Twitter user UBIUB2 Southall was captioned, "This has to be one of the most legendary welcomes at Heathrow Airport."

man breaks into bhangra at Heathrow airport, heathrow airport, bhangra dance, friends perform bhangra, indian expressThe clip shared by Twitter user UBIUB2 Southall was captioned, "This has to be one of the most legendary welcomes at Heathrow Airport."

Reuniting with your loved ones after a long time gives immense joy. People often get overwhelmed during such moments and become emotional. Airports often witness such heart-touching moments of separation but recently, the Heathrow Airport in the UK saw an overjoyed youngster break into bhangra after seeing his friend after a long time.

In a widely circulated video on social media, the youngster is seen getting under the railing at the waiting area and entering the passage where arrived travellers move. As he moves towards his friend, he breaks into bhangra and the duo go around the luggage carrier while dancing. They then hug each other tightly and move forward smiling brightly.

ALSO READ |Video of dancer’s Bhangra class at -20 degrees in Canada is breaking the Internet

The clip shared by Twitter user UBIUB2 Southall was captioned, “This has to be one of the most legendary welcomes at Heathrow Airport.”

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 16,000 views on Twitter. The video spread cheers online and a user highlighted that no matter the location, Indians will continue to showcase their spirit. The comment read, “Will go anywhere in world…Bhangra, Punjabi and Indians …will create the perfect environment..salute to every indian…jai hind.” Another user wrote, “To all my Punjabi bros – this is how we meet the next time.” A third user commented, “Indians are the best when it comes to celebrations Happy Diwali to all.”

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 12:23:58 pm
Next Story

Arunachal helicopter crash: Search on for fifth Army personnel, probe ordered

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement