Man blames Madhavan for encouraging youth to be engineers, actor’s comeback wins hearts

The post was in reference to the Bollywood movie Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, where Madhavan essays the role of Madhav Shastri (Maddy, a notorious engineering student). However, when the actor came across the post, his savage response left many impressed.

Madhavan, who graduated with a degree in electronics, explained how even after being an engineer in both real –3 Idiots — and reel life, he was able to find success.

Actor R Madhavan floored netizens with his response after a man blamed him for encouraging the youth to become engineers. Taking to Twitter, a user @shiitiiz shared an incident where the man who delivered his food was an engineer.

“The person who delivered the food today is an engineer. I hope and pray he grows in your company. My best wishes to Sudharsa,” he tweeted while tagging Madhavan and adding, “aapke chalte aadhe engg mein chale gaye. (Due to you a lot of boys went on to do engineering) Hope you know this and this isn’t a joke👀#RHTDM.

Madhavan, who graduated with a degree in electronics, explained how even after being an engineer in both real and reel life (3 Idiots), he was able to find success. The post, which soon went viral, was flooded with fans praising the actor for his response.

