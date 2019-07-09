Man blames Madhavan for encouraging youth to be engineers, actor’s comeback wins hearts

Actor R Madhavan floored netizens with his response after a man blamed him for encouraging the youth to become engineers. Taking to Twitter, a user @shiitiiz shared an incident where the man who delivered his food was an engineer.

“The person who delivered the food today is an engineer. I hope and pray he grows in your company. My best wishes to Sudharsa,” he tweeted while tagging Madhavan and adding, “aapke chalte aadhe engg mein chale gaye. (Due to you a lot of boys went on to do engineering) Hope you know this and this isn’t a joke👀#RHTDM.

@Zomato @ZomatoIN @zomatocare the person who delivered the food today, is an engineer,I hope and Pray he grows in your company, my best wishes to Sudharsan🙏🏻@ActorMadhavan aapke chalte aadhe engg mein chale gaye, hope u know this and this isn’t a joke👀#RHTDM pic.twitter.com/CqtvkJn2zn — Shitiz Sinha (@shiitiiz) July 7, 2019

The post was in reference to the Bollywood movie Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, where Madhavan essays the role of Madhav Shastri (Maddy, a notorious engineering student). However, when the actor came across the post, his savage response left many impressed.

Not my fault bro.. Gaya to main bhi tha.. 3 idiots mein and real life mein bhi… Sikendar bano.. Jeet ke niklo..🙏🙏 https://t.co/ziKXTCPWZY — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 7, 2019

Madhavan, who graduated with a degree in electronics, explained how even after being an engineer in both real and reel life (3 Idiots), he was able to find success. The post, which soon went viral, was flooded with fans praising the actor for his response.