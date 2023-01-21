scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

‘Unbeatable competition’: Video shows ‘pitai’ paratha that has emerged as ‘competitor’ to other parathas

The clip shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu shows a man beating a large paratha with all his might. He repeatedly hits it and makes it fluffier.

pitai paratha, paratha, pitai paratha video, man beats paratha, paratha video, indian expressThe video was initially shared by the Instagram handle fooffatafat with the caption, "Pitai Paratha, Morning Breakfast in Kolkata."
Listen to this article
‘Unbeatable competition’: Video shows ‘pitai’ paratha that has emerged as ‘competitor’ to other parathas
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Indians love to have soft and fluffy parathas for breakfast. The flatbread made of maida is served in different varieties in different parts of the country. While aloo paratha is stuffed with a delicious spiced potato mixture, gobhi paratha has a mixture of cauliflower and kothu parotta has shredded parottas dunked in a spicy masala. Now another variety of paratha from West Bengal has intrigued netizens.

Sharing a clip that shows the making of ‘pitai’ paratha, Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu quipped about the competition that the Kolkata version was bringing to the table. The flaky paratha is brutally thrashed several times, so the name ‘pitai’ or ‘being thrashed’ suits it well.

ALSO READ |‘Fiteh Moo!’: Gurinder Chadha’s tweet about her kids eating paratha with knife and fork has netizens in splits

The clip shared by Sahu shows a man beating a large paratha with all his might. He repeatedly hits it and makes it fluffier. “Never knew aloo paratha, Gobhi Paratha, Kothu parotta( Madurai) have a competition in this ‘Pitai’ or ‘Angry’ Paratha,” Sahu tweeted.

The video was initially shared by the Instagram handle fooffatafat with the caption, “Pitai Paratha, Morning Breakfast in Kolkata.” Since being shared on Saturday, the clip has amassed more than 5,000 views so far.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court

Netizens were stunned by the way in which the man beat up the paratha and some came up with funny reactions. A user commented, “World beater or word beater.” Another user wrote, “It’s knows as “Petai Paratha” in Bengal and is sold as per the weight. People also like adding a sweet syrup (white gravy) on top of it. It tastes delicious with chhole.” A third user commented, “Indeed – an unbeatable competition…”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 13:18 IST
Next Story

Sunday Blockbuster: Premier League leaders Arsenal vs resurgent Manchester United

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close