‘Unbeatable competition’: Video shows ‘pitai’ paratha that has emerged as ‘competitor’ to other parathas

Indians love to have soft and fluffy parathas for breakfast. The flatbread made of maida is served in different varieties in different parts of the country. While aloo paratha is stuffed with a delicious spiced potato mixture, gobhi paratha has a mixture of cauliflower and kothu parotta has shredded parottas dunked in a spicy masala. Now another variety of paratha from West Bengal has intrigued netizens.

Sharing a clip that shows the making of ‘pitai’ paratha, Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu quipped about the competition that the Kolkata version was bringing to the table. The flaky paratha is brutally thrashed several times, so the name ‘pitai’ or ‘being thrashed’ suits it well.

The clip shared by Sahu shows a man beating a large paratha with all his might. He repeatedly hits it and makes it fluffier. “Never knew aloo paratha, Gobhi Paratha, Kothu parotta( Madurai) have a competition in this ‘Pitai’ or ‘Angry’ Paratha,” Sahu tweeted.

Never knew aloo paratha, Gobhi Paratha, Kothu parotta( Madurai) have a competion in this ‘Pitai’ or ‘Angry’ Paratha 😝😂 @incredibleindia video courtesy https://t.co/y6gnFiZxSW pic.twitter.com/kpvo6Ef0cH — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 21, 2023

The video was initially shared by the Instagram handle fooffatafat with the caption, “Pitai Paratha, Morning Breakfast in Kolkata.” Since being shared on Saturday, the clip has amassed more than 5,000 views so far.

Netizens were stunned by the way in which the man beat up the paratha and some came up with funny reactions. A user commented, “World beater or word beater.” Another user wrote, “It’s knows as “Petai Paratha” in Bengal and is sold as per the weight. People also like adding a sweet syrup (white gravy) on top of it. It tastes delicious with chhole.” A third user commented, “Indeed – an unbeatable competition…”