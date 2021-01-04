scorecardresearch
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Watch: Mumbai cop saves 60-year-old man from being run over by train in nick of time

The video has been widely circulated online, with many praising the police constable for his bravery and timely intervention. Some also called out the 60-year-old man for crossing the railway tracks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 4, 2021 5:22:45 pm
After being shared online, the video has been widely circulated online with many praising the police constable.

A Mumbai police constable has won praise online after he saved a 60-year-old man from being run over by a local train while he was crossing the tracks. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the old man can be seen trying to reach a platform by crossing the tracks at Dahisar station in Mumbai.

However, his shoe gets stuck on the tracks, forcing him to go back in the other direction. Sensing the impending danger, police constable SB Nikam warns the man of an approaching train and pulls him to the platform in the nick of time. The police constable is then seen slapping the man after the incident.

Watch the video here:

The video has been widely circulated online, with many praising the police constable for his bravery and timely intervention. However, some also called out the sexagenarian for crossing the railway tracks.

Here is how netizens reacted:

