Watch: Mumbai cop saves 60-year-old man from being run over by train in nick of time

After being shared online, the video has been widely circulated online with many praising the police constable.

A Mumbai police constable has won praise online after he saved a 60-year-old man from being run over by a local train while he was crossing the tracks. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the old man can be seen trying to reach a platform by crossing the tracks at Dahisar station in Mumbai.

However, his shoe gets stuck on the tracks, forcing him to go back in the other direction. Sensing the impending danger, police constable SB Nikam warns the man of an approaching train and pulls him to the platform in the nick of time. The police constable is then seen slapping the man after the incident.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A constable of Mumbai Police helped a 60-year-old man, who got stuck at a railway track, save his life at Dahisar railway station in Mumbai yesterday. pic.twitter.com/lqzJYf09Cj — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

The video has been widely circulated online, with many praising the police constable for his bravery and timely intervention. However, some also called out the sexagenarian for crossing the railway tracks.

This is the man who saved the 60 years old commuter life. Salute to Mr SB Nikam’s timely courage. It was very close call.. @NewIndianXpress @Sunday_Standard pic.twitter.com/gHvWP6JNRU — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) January 2, 2021

