Man asks ChatGPT to suggest dishes he can cook with ingredients he has. Netizens react

ChatGPT is fast becoming popular and being used for everything. The chatbot powered by artificial intelligence was developed by OpenAi to answer queries in a ‘conversational way’ to make it sound like humans. Many people have been using ChatGPT to find out answers to their questions and now a man has even used it to suggest what he can cook with the ingredients he has.

Shubham Joshi, a digital creator from Uttarakhand’s Nainital, shared a video on Instagram in which he posted a query to ChatGPT asking what he can make using the ingredients he has like potato, tomato, onion, spices, bread, cheese, salt, pepper, milk etc. ChatGPT suggested that he can make a “cheesy potato and vegetable bake”.

Then the AI-powered chatbot guided him with a recipe for the dish. From preheating his oven to 180 degrees Celsius to peeling and slicing the potatoes, ChatGPT guided him with the recipe step by step. After baking the dish for 30 minutes, it was prepared, and Joshi said it tasted wonderful.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubham Joshi (@onlyshubhamjoshi)

Posted last month, the video has amassed more than 4.9 million views. However, netizens weren’t very impressed with the man using artificial intelligence to suggest what to cook.

“If this is given to a robot they will make it according to instructions ….humans now need to be more innovative and prove to AI,” commented a user. “U can just google recipe, making something utilizing AI means that AI is designed in order to do all the cooking work,” said another. “ “AI has the potential to ruin your creative thinking,” wrote a third.