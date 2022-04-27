scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

‘Thank you Indian Railways”: Man appreciates staff after being served iftar

The holy month of Ramadan started this year on April 2 and will conclude on May 2.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 27, 2022 5:48:31 pm
Man appreciates railway staff after being served iftar by Indian Railways, Indian Railways servers iftar, Ramadan 2022 Indian Railways, Ramadan 2022, Indian ExpressThe tweet, which detailed the considerate gesture of the Indian Railways, has gathered over 23,000 likes.

For many Indians who fast during the holy month of Ramadan, it can be tough to keep up with their food preferences and follow the timings of their meals while travelling, but simple acts of kindness from strangers can make everything easier.

On Monday, a Twitter user posted about how the staff on board a train helped him break his fast by serving him iftar even though he didn’t ask for it. The tweet, which detailed the considerate gesture of the Indian Railways, has impressed netizens.

ALSO READ |Railway staff save a passenger yet again. Watch rescue video

Shahnawaz Akhtar, whose Twitter handle is @ScribeShah, shared a picture of his iftar meal and wrote, “Thank you #IndianRailways for the #Iftar. As soon as I boarded Howrah #Shatabdi at Dhanbad,I got my snacks.I requested the pantry man to bring tea little late as I am fasting.He confirmed by asking, aap roza hai? I nodded in yes. Later someone else came with iftar  @RailMinIndia”.

Soon his tweet went viral and gathered over 23,000 likes and thousands of retweets.

Commenting on this post, a Twitter user wrote, “A lot of good people are there in this country – they do great work for humanity, whenever they get a chance  – they are generally not very active on social media – enjoy real life, real love, real peace and unity, its a very small life to spend in hating others”.

Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh also responded to Akhtar’s tweet.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement