‘Thank you Indian Railways”: Man appreciates staff after being served iftar

For many Indians who fast during the holy month of Ramadan, it can be tough to keep up with their food preferences and follow the timings of their meals while travelling, but simple acts of kindness from strangers can make everything easier.

On Monday, a Twitter user posted about how the staff on board a train helped him break his fast by serving him iftar even though he didn’t ask for it. The tweet, which detailed the considerate gesture of the Indian Railways, has impressed netizens.

Shahnawaz Akhtar, whose Twitter handle is @ScribeShah, shared a picture of his iftar meal and wrote, “Thank you #IndianRailways for the #Iftar. As soon as I boarded Howrah #Shatabdi at Dhanbad,I got my snacks.I requested the pantry man to bring tea little late as I am fasting.He confirmed by asking, aap roza hai? I nodded in yes. Later someone else came with iftar @RailMinIndia”.

Soon his tweet went viral and gathered over 23,000 likes and thousands of retweets.

That is such a wonderful gesture!! May such people be visible all over the country!! — Good Citizen (@SudhakarDR3) April 27, 2022

People do have respect for religions. Trouble arises when some religions or the so called religious contractors dictate minds to harass others. — Bhadrolok সত্যে (@satyabrs) April 26, 2022

A lot of good people are there in this country – they do great work for humanity, whenever they get a chance – they are generally not very active on social media – enjoy real life, real love, real peace and unity, its a very small life to spend in hating others — Nutty (@nuttybums) April 26, 2022

why can’t i get more of such news https://t.co/mnilr2drko — Prashant (@erwinsmithXD) April 26, 2022

Such a beautiful moment,this is what our country needs to see and also the world. People strangled with religion and politics is ruining the unity. https://t.co/EdYMEcpQi8 — Aksharajsinh Parmar (@_axrzce_) April 27, 2022

The whole of Indian Railways family is touched by your comments and hope you had a good meal. This is a perfect example of how the government led by PM Modi works with the motto of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/gZE5L6Vi1e — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) April 25, 2022

Commenting on this post, a Twitter user wrote, “A lot of good people are there in this country – they do great work for humanity, whenever they get a chance – they are generally not very active on social media – enjoy real life, real love, real peace and unity, its a very small life to spend in hating others”.

Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh also responded to Akhtar’s tweet.