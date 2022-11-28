Man and dog take a bike trip to Ladakh. Their journey is too good to miss

People who love to travel, dream of going on a road trip to Ladakh. However, it isn’t an easy ride as you have to traverse inhospitable rugged terrains and harsh weather conditions. What also matters on such a road trip is the company you take along with you. Most people prefer going on trips with their friends. But have you ever seen someone travelling with their dog on a motorbike?

Chow Sureng Rajkonwar took along his pet dog to Ladakh and documented their journey on Instagram. They travelled from Delhi to Ladakh on a motorbike. For the journey, Rajkonwar installed a carrier on his motorbike for his dog named Bella. Then he trained his dog to sit in it for longer durations and also packed her luggage.

Bella is seen wearing safety glasses as well. Once they started their journey, they received a lot of requests for photos and videos from fellow travellers. Firstly, they completed the Zanskar circuit and then the Ladakh circuit. They crossed a lot of streams and mountain passes and finally culminated their journey at Umling La pass, the world’s highest motorable road, by hoisting the tricolour.

Watch the video below:

Chow Sureng Rajkonwar (@one_crazy_guy)

Posted on November 16, the video has received more than 1.4 million views.

“Love it! More power to this amazing duo!,” commented a user. “Truly surreal,” said another. “This is the dream!!!!,” posted a third. In another video, Rajkonwar explained that he undertook the journey with his motor-riding club. They also fed stray dogs on their journey as they had promised to do.