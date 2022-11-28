scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Man and dog take a bike trip to Ladakh. Their journey is too good to miss

They culminated their journey by hoisting the tricolour at Umling La pass, the world’s highest motorable road.

Man goes to Ladakh on roadtrip with his dog, Ladakh trip, pet dog, Umling La pass, world's highest motorable road, viral, trending, Indian ExpressChow Sureng Rajkonwar took along his pet dog to Ladakh and documented their journey on Instagram.

People who love to travel, dream of going on a road trip to Ladakh. However, it isn’t an easy ride as you have to traverse inhospitable rugged terrains and harsh weather conditions. What also matters on such a road trip is the company you take along with you. Most people prefer going on trips with their friends. But have you ever seen someone travelling with their dog on a motorbike?

Chow Sureng Rajkonwar took along his pet dog to Ladakh and documented their journey on Instagram. They travelled from Delhi to Ladakh on a motorbike. For the journey, Rajkonwar installed a carrier on his motorbike for his dog named Bella. Then he trained his dog to sit in it for longer durations and also packed her luggage.

Also Read |‘Rich by heart’: Dog travels with e-rickshaw driver daily, netizens love their bond

Bella is seen wearing safety glasses as well. Once they started their journey, they received a lot of requests for photos and videos from fellow travellers. Firstly, they completed the Zanskar circuit and then the Ladakh circuit. They crossed a lot of streams and mountain passes and finally culminated their journey at Umling La pass, the world’s highest motorable road, by hoisting the tricolour.

Watch the video below:

Posted on November 16, the video has received more than 1.4 million views.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

“Love it! More power to this amazing duo!,” commented a user. “Truly surreal,” said another. “This is the dream!!!!,” posted a third. In another video, Rajkonwar explained that he undertook the journey with his motor-riding club. They also fed stray dogs on their journey as they had promised to do.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 11:10:17 am
Next Story

‘This is the decision of BCCI and PCB’ : Gautham Gambhir reacts on Ramiz Raja’s ‘Pakistan won’t tour India for ODI World Cup’ remark

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close