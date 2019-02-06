Amul’s latest cartoon asks who will win Mamata vs Centre battle

Advertising

There was high political drama in Kolkata over the past few days with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holding a protest in the streets against an attempt by CBI officials to question the Kolkata Police chief. The Supreme Court finally resolved the imapasse by asking the Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI, but also told the federal investigating agency not to use any coercive measures like arrest against him.

Banerjee’s protest, which finally ended on Tuesday, was backed by the leaders of other political parties, but it also inspired many memes and jokes with #MamataVsCBI trending. Now, the standoff is the subject of an Amul cartoon.

Trying to capture the mood in the state’s capital, the dairy brand asked: “Who will score this Bengoal?” Both TMC and BJP claimed the Supreme Court’s order was in their favour.

The topical cartoon shows two angry men, one wearing a police uniform and the other wearing a jacket with CBI written on it. The tagline says, “No obstruction in taste”.

Many were impressed by the creative and said it aptly captured the current situation in the state.

🤗🤗Amul hits the bullseye time n again https://t.co/pKUFVt7Ixi — aarthi@ Aarthi now (@dreamboatme) February 5, 2019

#Amul – ”No obstruction in creativity”

|

|

|

at the top of their game…as usual !!! 🤷🏻‍♂️ — SJ (@BeeLeevMee) February 5, 2019

The West Bengal chief minister ended her three-day ‘Save India’ dharna at Metro Channel in Kolkata after consulting with other opposition parties. She also clarified that although the protest has been called off, after a “very positive order” from the apex court, the “protest will continue” in Delhi.

The Supreme Court issued notice to the TMC-led West Bengal government on a contempt plea by the CBI which alleged “total breakdown of Constitutional machinery” in the state and directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the agency in Shillong in connection with the investigation in the chit fund scam cases.’

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kumar.

Advertising

In its communication to the West Bengal Chief Secretary on February 5, the MHA said that as per information received, Kumar sat on dharna with Mamata Banerjee along with some police officers at the Metro Channel in Kolkata, which is prima facie in contravention of the extant provisions of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and AIS (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.