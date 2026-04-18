Mamata Banerjee startled as man breaks security cordon during Jalpaiguri padyatra; video goes viral

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was briefly startled during a public padyatra in Jalpaiguri on April 16 after a man broke through the security cordon and rushed toward her.

The Trinamool Congress supremo was leading a foot march as part of her campaign for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections when the incident occurred. In visuals that have since gone viral, a young man is seen pushing past security and moving quickly in her direction, apparently trying to touch her feet—a gesture often seen as a sign of respect in India.

Taken by surprise, Banerjee instinctively stepped back for a moment. Her security team reacted swiftly, intercepting the man and pulling him away before he could get any closer, preventing the situation from escalating.