Mamata Banerjee startled as man breaks security cordon during Jalpaiguri padyatra; video goes viral

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading a foot march as part of her campaign for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections when the incident occurred.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 18, 2026 10:41 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee security scare 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections rallyTaken by surprise, Banerjee instinctively stepped back for a moment
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was briefly startled during a public padyatra in Jalpaiguri on April 16 after a man broke through the security cordon and rushed toward her.

The Trinamool Congress supremo was leading a foot march as part of her campaign for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections when the incident occurred. In visuals that have since gone viral, a young man is seen pushing past security and moving quickly in her direction, apparently trying to touch her feet—a gesture often seen as a sign of respect in India.

Taken by surprise, Banerjee instinctively stepped back for a moment. Her security team reacted swiftly, intercepting the man and pulling him away before he could get any closer, preventing the situation from escalating.

Despite the brief interruption, she soon continued with the padyatra, interacting with supporters and carrying on with her scheduled campaign.

Watch the video here:

 

As the video circulated widely online, social media users weighed in on the risks public figures face during such events. One user wrote, “She is the sitting CM of West Bengal she has every right to be concerned about her security! Remember what happened to Rajiv Gandhi??! It’s a valid security concern!”

Another person commented, “If I were her, my reaction could have been the same. It’s a human instinct to either flee or fight an approaching danger.”

Another comment reads, “That must have been an unexpected and unsettling moment. Public figures often face such situations, but people should express respect in safer and more appropriate ways.”

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Assembly elections will be held in two phases in West Bengal, on April 23 and April 29.

A similar moment recently made headlines involving Vijay during a campaign rally in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. The actor-turned-politician, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was riding a bicycle through a dense crowd when a supporter suddenly threw a ball-like bundle of flowers toward him.

The unexpected act prompted Vijay to immediately get off the bicycle, as his security team rushed in and formed a protective ring around him, highlighting once again how quickly such situations can turn tense in crowded public settings.

Disclaimer: The incident captured in this footage is a matter of public record and is presented for informational purposes. This report includes unverified social media commentary and should not be interpreted as a definitive assessment of security protocols or personal safety.

 

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