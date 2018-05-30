Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Malviya Nagar fire: 12 hours on, firefighters continue to douse fire, Air Force to use bambi buckets

Malviya Nagar fire: The workers were safely evacuated, then the police evacuated the area to ensure safety of the people living near the godown the fire continued to spread.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 30, 2018 10:26:10 am
Malviya Nagar fire: 12 hours on, firefighters continue to douse fire Delhi fire: A truck parked outside caught fire, which spread to the godown. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A massive fire ripped through a rubber godown in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area Tuesday evening. A dense plume of smoke billowed from a burning truck and the godown in Khirki Extension area causing panic among locals. Rubber sheets worth lakhs were gutted. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at 4.57 pm and thirty-four fire tenders were pressed into service.

The workers were safely evacuated, following which the police evacuated the area to ensure safety of the people living near the godown where the fire continued to spread. The fire has not been completely doused yet, firefighters continue struggle to douse the fire.

In addition, Air Force’s MI 17 helicopter has been deployed to douse the fire. the chopper will use specialised buckets called bambi buckets that can carry approximately 2,500 litres of water at a time to pour water on the flames.

A resident, who did not wish to be named, alleged that the godown had been running illegally for over eight years. Police, however, said they are probing the matter and will register a case under appropriate sections. People who witness the fire took to Twitter to share images and videos.

Here are some visuals and videos of the fire.

