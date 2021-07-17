scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Twitter thread taking dig at critics of Fahadh Faasil-starrer ‘Malik’ leaves netizens in splits

Set in a small coastal town of Kerala, the Malayalam thriller casts Faasil in the role of a messiah of the underprivileged who tries to save his family and his people in the face of rising corruption and political upheavals. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 17, 2021 10:40:11 pm
malik movie review, malik, malik review, malik funny movie review, malik on amazon, watch malik online, fahadh faasil, malik star rating, malik movie downloadThe interesting thread left many laughing out loud online.

Ever since its release on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, Malik directed by Mahesh Narayanan has created a lot of buzz online. The film has received largely positive feedback so far, with many people saying this can well be Fahadh Faasil’s best-ever performance till now.

Set in a small coastal town of Kerala, the Malayalam thriller casts Faasil in the role of a messiah of the underprivileged who tries to save his family and his people in the face of rising corruption and political upheavals.

With many fans divided in their opinions on the film, a Twitter user, Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me), put out a thread in which using snippets from the film he tried to set up a dialogue between the ones who appreciated the film and the others who said they disliked it, taking a sly dig at criticisms of the film. The sarcastic tweets left many chuckling online.

The sarcastic thread left users on the platform in splits and many said “it was more interesting than the actually film”. Many while lauding his tongue-and-cheek tweets added that they completely agreed with him.

Prior to the release, Faasil had told the IndianExpress.com,The film is more about love, friendship and celebration…I believe it is the kind of film that will have repeated viewings.”

Shubhra Gupta, in her review of the film for The Indian Express, called Malik “a sprawling sparkler of a film”, where the story is told with “great fluidity, and backed by solid performances”.

Along with Faasil, Vinay Forrt, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan star in leading roles in the film.

