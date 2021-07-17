Twitter thread taking dig at critics of Fahadh Faasil-starrer ‘Malik’ leaves netizens in splits

Ever since its release on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, Malik directed by Mahesh Narayanan has created a lot of buzz online. The film has received largely positive feedback so far, with many people saying this can well be Fahadh Faasil’s best-ever performance till now.

Set in a small coastal town of Kerala, the Malayalam thriller casts Faasil in the role of a messiah of the underprivileged who tries to save his family and his people in the face of rising corruption and political upheavals.

With many fans divided in their opinions on the film, a Twitter user, Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me), put out a thread in which using snippets from the film he tried to set up a dialogue between the ones who appreciated the film and the others who said they disliked it, taking a sly dig at criticisms of the film. The sarcastic tweets left many chuckling online.

Normal viewer who didn’t like Malik trying to explain others about the issues in the movie pic.twitter.com/4EpsMWOkwE — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) July 16, 2021

Dileesh Pothan – ” Are you the person who didnt like Malik ? Come- Let’s go inside and talk ” pic.twitter.com/LdOvvS169z — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) July 16, 2021

Dileesh Pothan – ” Come take this chair and sit. Now tell us why you did not like Malik?” pic.twitter.com/4njQbYhunS — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) July 16, 2021

” I dont understand all these great reviews for this film. If you have seen Godfather, Subramaniapuram, Gangs of Vasseypur, Kammattipadam and Vada Chennai, what else is new in this movie?. Half of the characters are not even fully developed” pic.twitter.com/flHTMkmZd5 — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) July 16, 2021

Dileesh Pothan – ” See. You can ask Al Jazeera, Anupama Chopra, Bharadwaj Rangan, Guardian etc. People normally praise the movies that Fahadh do with me or Mahesh Narayanan.” pic.twitter.com/8KR40VBt6f — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) July 16, 2021

” I wanted to also tell you that I have watched Vadakkan Veeragatha 5-10 times” pic.twitter.com/R8BNTFvYcq — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) July 16, 2021

Dileesh Pothan to Fahadh Faasil – ” I think he has understood everything. There is no point talking to him” pic.twitter.com/i74LYSXM71 — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) July 16, 2021

“Why dont you guys make a romantic movie or a comedy movie or an action movie for a change ? How long would you go with this realistic, serious tone movies?” pic.twitter.com/QfmbzgyVqh — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) July 16, 2021

Fahadh Faasil – ” Look at all my supporters outside Kerala. In my next movie, I am playing a character who sleeps for half of the time. But even then I am sure everyone will talk about my eyes” pic.twitter.com/vcGakInRq9 — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) July 16, 2021

This viewer looking outside and realizing Malik has also got good reviews. pic.twitter.com/ZMVYyX5yMy — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) July 16, 2021

Dileesh Pothan to all the supporters – ” Bolo New Wave of Malayalam Cinema” pic.twitter.com/IfyQMft2uJ — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) July 16, 2021

Al Jazeera, Film Companion, New Yorker, Guardian and other North Indian reviews – “… Zindabad” pic.twitter.com/PZQto6kUHz — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) July 16, 2021

This viewer leaving and realising it is better to watch Vadakkan Veeragadha for the 11th time. pic.twitter.com/25xmrRyzql — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) July 16, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The sarcastic thread left users on the platform in splits and many said “it was more interesting than the actually film”. Many while lauding his tongue-and-cheek tweets added that they completely agreed with him.

💯% relate to this https://t.co/7EnglUpyJ0 — Manu Sebastian (@manuvichar) July 17, 2021

Man that was a great read 😄😄 https://t.co/CQDwugeQ7d — Wannabe_Winner (@Krishna249_) July 17, 2021

Must be said, maybe shouted, from the hot metal rooftops where Ali hid in broad daylight. https://t.co/6zWKXRPIAK — Suvin Viswanathan (@vsuvin) July 17, 2021

This looks more interesting than the film 😂 https://t.co/3a1AiOxJWn — Shivadath (@Shivadath007) July 17, 2021

ha ha perfect. 😂😂😂😂 Malayalees are known for such brutal honesty. I hope they never lose it ever. https://t.co/eZo6VgDmVN — Mockracy (@Mockracy1) July 16, 2021

I tried to change them. They didn’t budge. Then I became them 😅 — Abhijith (@TheMovieMan9) July 16, 2021

Theychu ottichu 😂 — Bharath. (@BharathThampi) July 16, 2021

I’ve nothing against the genre they chose to make the film. And I don’t think they’re doing it intentionally craving pan-india attention. But just the movie isn’t good enough, i can’t get what the hype is about seriously. Major drawback is the poor character definition i feel. — Midhun D Raj (@MidhunDRaj2) July 16, 2021

Prior to the release, Faasil had told the IndianExpress.com, “The film is more about love, friendship and celebration…I believe it is the kind of film that will have repeated viewings.”

Shubhra Gupta, in her review of the film for The Indian Express, called Malik “a sprawling sparkler of a film”, where the story is told with “great fluidity, and backed by solid performances”.

Along with Faasil, Vinay Forrt, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan star in leading roles in the film.