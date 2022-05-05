‘Beauty of nature’: Male Great Hornbill feeds partner inside nest. Watch video

﻿Bird lovers on the internet have been left delighted with a clip showing a Great Hornbill male feeding its partner. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared the clip on Twitter showing the tropical bird perching near a cavity in the tree. The bird is then seen feeding the female Great Hornbill sitting inside the nest.

Kaswan remarked, “The most beautiful thing you will watch today. Great #Hornbill male is feeding the female who has locked her inside nest. This he will do for months !!”.

In a series of tweets, Kaswan elaborated about the species as he noted that hornbills are generally monogamous and are called the gardener of the forest. There are nine species of hornbills found in India.

“When the couple is expecting they go shopping for a house. A nest,” Kaswan tweeted. “It can be a natural cavity in a tree or nest of some other bird or their old nest,” he added.

The female hornbill will occupy the nest and seal it from inside, leaving a small slit open for food. She will then stay inside the nest for the next three to four months. While the female hornbill waits for its partner with the offspring, the male hornbill collects food. As the babies grow, the male hornbill fetches more food.

“Not all fruits are delivered, some simply get dropped on the floor while the exchange takes place. They swallow the fruits as whole and in this process the seeds are taken to long distances. Male remain nearby nest. If male doesn’t come or gets poached the family dies waiting,” tweeted Kaswan.

Netizens loved the informative thread. “This type of love this generation is looking for,” commented a user.

