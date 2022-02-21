Maldives welcomes Air India flight with water cannon salute. Watch video

Air India flight, AI-267 was greeted with water cannon salute at Male airport on Monday. The aircraft was welcomed to commemorate 46 years of air service between India and the Maldives.

Air India took to Twitter to share a clip of the water cannon salute. The clip shows water propelling from opposite sites while the aircraft moves in between the water cannon. After landing, AI-267 slowly glides on the runway.

The clip has been viewed more than 2,000 times since being shared one hour ago on Twitter. “Not many airlines operating to the #Maldives currently can claim to have flown then for 46 years. In fact, that may well apply to most of the destinations that #AirIndia currently operates to globally,” wrote a user.

Watch the video:

#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water canon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India & Maldives. Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in Feb 1976. pic.twitter.com/lGqfrYFWuo — Air India (@airindiain) February 21, 2022

Air India also noted that the first flight between the two countries was operated from Thiruvananthapuram to Male in February 1976.

Amid the Covid pandemic, the air bubble arrangement between India and the Maldives continues. “Transport Bubbles” are temporary arrangements between two countries for resuming commercial passenger services while regular international flight suspension continues.

Recently, Air India pilot earned plaudits online for deftly handling Boeing 787 Dreamliner amidst Storm Eunice in the UK. The video shared by Big Jet TV has been shared widely online. “Looks like he has got it. Winds are gusting. Yeah, very skilled Indian pilot there,” the commentator was heard saying in the video.

After nearly seven decades, the Tata Group regained control of the country’s national carrier Air India. The Tata Group, which had placed the highest bid of Rs 18,000 crore in the Air India disinvestment, took over the airline from the government in January this year.