Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Malaysian superstar Siti Nurhaliza charms the audience at A R Rehman’s show

Siti Nurhaliza performed at A R Rahman’s concert in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Siti Nurhaliza AR Rahman concert Siti Nurhaliza has won the title "Best Vocal Performance in an Album/Single" at Anugerah Industri Muzik, Malaysia's equivalent of Grammy Awards, 13 times.

When thousands of people assembled at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur to enjoy A R Rahman’s Secret of Success concert Saturday, they did not know they would also get to see Malaysian superstar Siti Nurhaliza perform.

Siti Nurhaliza stunned the audience with her perfect rendition of the Tamil song Munbe Vaa from the 2006 movie Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. She sang alongside popular Indian vocalist Haricharan Seshadri. Munbe Vaa was originally sung by Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal.

ALSO READ |Singer Harry Styles waves Ukrainian flag at New York concert, fans get emotional

After the concert, Malaysian actor and comedian Harith Iskander (@HarithIskander), shared a clip of Nurhaliza’s performance. In the video, the crowd bursts into cheers as the 44-year-old star starts singing. This video has gathered 2.5 lakh views so far and is raking up thousands of likes.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “I was there….the whole stadium vibrated..you can feel goosebumps and I saw some fans tearing up. To me, this is the highlight of the show!”.

Another person said, “Once a queen, always a queenMany young ones may not know but this woman is a legend. She was the first ever Malay celebrity singer I ever knew growing up. Now, she just slayed a whole new demographic & generation of the audience tonight in KL. Siti Nurhaliza The Queen ”.

Siti Nurhaliza is considered one of Malaysia’s most popular singers. She has won the title “Best Vocal Performance in an Album/Single” at Anugerah Industri Muzik, Malaysia’s equivalent of Grammy Awards, 13 times.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 16:30 IST
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 16:30 IST
