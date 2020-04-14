Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu’s song about coronavirus goes viral

The video, which was uploaded on the official Facebook handle of Kerala Police has garnered over10 thousand likes with over 500 people commenting on it. The video, which was uploaded on the official Facebook handle of Kerala Police has garnered over10 thousand likes with over 500 people commenting on it.

Popular Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu has come up with a 90-second-long song on tackling the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the video of his performance is a hit on social media.

In the video, the two-time national award winning veteran actor sings in Malayalam about the importance of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. He also urges people to adhere to all the guidelines issued by authorities during the pandemic.

The video was shared on the official Facebook handle of the Kerala Police and has received over 10 thousand likes and over 500 comments.

As of April 13, Kerala has 376 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 3 deaths. As India extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3, the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 353 while the number of confirmed cases across the country is near the 11,000 mark. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

