Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu’s song about coronavirus goes viral

Popular Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu has come up with a 90-second-long song on tackling the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the video of his performance is a hit on social media.
In the video, the two-time national award winning veteran actor sings in Malayalam about the importance of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. He also urges people to adhere to all the guidelines issued by authorities during the pandemic.
Watch the video
The video was shared on the official Facebook handle of the Kerala Police and has received over 10 thousand likes and over 500 comments.
Take a look at the comments here:
👏👏👏👍
— 🇮🇳 ⓡⓐⓙⓔⓢⓗ 🇮🇳 (@rajeshbabuji) April 14, 2020
jadhi illa madhamum illa
When will sanghis ever understand this ?
— Yαʋαᴎi (@princessyavani) April 14, 2020
Congratulations
— Anand GS (@AnandGS20) April 14, 2020
Always proud to be a keralite. Very happy to see govt’s initiatives to spreading awareness about virus
— 😷🅿🆁🅰🅳🅴🅴🅿🕶️ (@Pradeep_tk) April 14, 2020
Superb!
— Subramoniya Sarma.N (@SARMANS) April 14, 2020
Corona… You are loosing the game, this is kerala… #BreakTheChain
— Bucephelus (@bucephelu) April 14, 2020
As of April 13, Kerala has 376 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 3 deaths. As India extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3, the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 353 while the number of confirmed cases across the country is near the 11,000 mark. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)
