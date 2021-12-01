Kunchacko Boban shares video of a bus driver playing ‘Mizhiyariyathe’, fans say ‘what talent’

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban has shared the video of a young bus driver as he effortlessly played flute. The ‘Niram’ movie actor was quite impressed with the man’s rendition of ‘Mizhiyariyathe vannu nee’ song. The 1999 film starred Boban and he had received a lot of acclaim for his performance.

The young driver, Sunil M T played the music with impeccable rhythm and melody. Boban further revealed that music is Sunil’s passion and he is self-taught. “The feeling was just more than words could describe…🤩.The talented young chap who learned this wind instrument on his own ,who finds time for his passion even during his most tiresome hours and days of toil and hardwork…SUNIL.M.T the Unit Driver boy!!!” wrote Boban.

Boban’s video also showed his son enjoying the music. The 1990s heartthrob can be heard telling the child, “See, how well the brother is playing.”

Watch the video here:



Netizens felt nostalgic after watching the video shared by the actor who has diversified into playing author-backed characters. Many people lauded Sunil and one user said, “So happy to see our Chackochan with Isakutten and listening Mizhiariyathe…super player..God bless u all abundantly..”

The ‘Mizhiyariyathe vannu nee’ song was originally sung by K J Yesudas and Sujatha Mohan. Songwriter Bichu Thirumala had written the lyrics of the song.