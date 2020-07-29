Kerala boy’s one-liner wins internet, features in ad and COVID-19 awareness poster

Originally shared with just family, the video made its way to social media where it was widely shared. Originally shared with just family, the video made its way to social media where it was widely shared.

A class four student from Kerala became a social media star and inspired multiple campaigns after a video of him making a paper flower didn’t go as planned. Mohammed Fayiz, from a village in Malappuram, failed to create the flower he was trying to make but his one-line explanation caused him to trend on social media.

In the two-minute video, Fayiz is seen demonstrating how to make an origami flower. However, the flower didn’t turn out as planned while he was being filmed on his mother’s phone.

However, Fayiz was unfazed as he unfurled his creation.

“Chelolthu readyiavum; chelolthu readyavula. Intethu readyayilya. Intethu vere modela vannathu… anganeyayalu nammakku oru koypam ilya (Some may get it right, others might not. I did not get it right. I got a different model. But that’s not a problem),” he said in dialect distinct to the erstwhile Eranad region of Kerala.

The video of the boy, who is a student of the Izzathul Islam HSS in Kuzhimanna, was shared initially on WhatsApp in family groups, but then made its way onto social media, where it became a hit.

The line was picked by Milma, Kerala’s Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, for a poster which was uploaded on its official Facebook page.

“Some people get it right, some people don’t. But everyone will get tea right, if the milk used is Milma,” said the text on the poster. However, the line wasn’t attributed to Fayiz.

While many congratulated the boy for his line featuring in the ad, netizens criticised Milma for not crediting him. Others demanded a reward for the boy.

Following the criticism, Milma Malabar’s Managing Director KM Vijayakumaran clarified that the poster was not a commercial, and that it was the firm’s social media wing that came up with the campaign. However, as the criticism grew, officials met the boy and presented him some gifts that included a TV and Rs 10,000.

The boy’s line was also adopted by the state’s health department as well for a poster warning people about Covid-19. The poster shared on the Facebook page of the Malappuram Collector received over 4,000 shares and 20,000 reactions.

“Chelolkku ndavaum, chelolku ndavoola. Ngakku ndavan sammaikaruthu (Some may get it, some may not get it. But you should never get it),” the health department in an awareness poster.

The boy’s family said they have decided to donate the amount received from Milma to charity. A portion of the reward will be given to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund and other NGOs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd