Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 07, 2020

Malang trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur’s lines are hit among desi meme-makers

As Malang trailer is leading on number 1 position on YouTube's trending list, it's filmy lines have been dominating on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 7, 2020 4:52:37 pm
malang, malang trailer, malang memes, malang trailer memes, aditya roy kapur, aditya roy kaur memes, desi memes, bollywood memes, indian express Aditya Roy Kapur’s dialogue from the trailer – “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bahut kuch hone ko baaki hai” has been at the centre of the meme-fest.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s new avatar in upcoming action film Malang has garnered a lot of attention online. As the film’s trailer was dropped on Monday, social media has been flooded with memes featuring the star’s line, “Abhi Bahot Kuch Hona Baaki Hai”.

The film, which also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, is directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri. The film, which marks the second collaboration between Kapur and Suri after Aashiqui 2, is all set to release next month but it seems the catchy dialogues have already hooked desi meme-makers online.

The dialogues have sparked a meme-fest on the micro-blogging site and the results are hilarious.

Sample these:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement