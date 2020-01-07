Malang trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur’s lines are hit among desi meme-makers

Aditya Roy Kapur’s dialogue from the trailer – “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bahut kuch hone ko baaki hai” has been at the centre of the meme-fest. Aditya Roy Kapur’s dialogue from the trailer – “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bahut kuch hone ko baaki hai” has been at the centre of the meme-fest.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s new avatar in upcoming action film Malang has garnered a lot of attention online. As the film’s trailer was dropped on Monday, social media has been flooded with memes featuring the star’s line, “Abhi Bahot Kuch Hona Baaki Hai”.

The film, which also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, is directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri. The film, which marks the second collaboration between Kapur and Suri after Aashiqui 2, is all set to release next month but it seems the catchy dialogues have already hooked desi meme-makers online.

The dialogues have sparked a meme-fest on the micro-blogging site and the results are hilarious.

Sample these:

When your friend cancels on you and you see them on someone else’s insta story #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/OD9vuL926g — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 6, 2020

When you are partying till 2 am and see twenty missed calls of your dad #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/7zPckGikeG — Sushil K Kashyap (@SushilKashyap01) January 6, 2020

Me trying to leave from office at 9 PM

Boss:#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/XpUNOHYVcR — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 6, 2020

#MalangTrailer My bestfriend before exam “kuch bhi nhi padha yaar”

But he topped Me- pic.twitter.com/OD6QB77hvv — Manglam Arya (@ManglamArya) January 7, 2020

#MalangTrailer

Friend : Bhai chal tik tok par video bante hai

Me : pic.twitter.com/B05LeFVHHE — Prashant Rajput (@pareshan_ladka) January 7, 2020

#Malang #malangtrailer Parents: Bas 10th tak padhle phir puri life aish hai Life: pic.twitter.com/bT4TekCWu3 — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 6, 2020

pubg me players mic all pe karke chillate hue himmat hai aajaa pochinki me #MalangTrailer #MalangFirstLook pic.twitter.com/9tN6YcYbNs — pawan 🌬️ (@hawaiyatri) January 6, 2020

*Diwali, Me getting ready to go outside, after cleaning fan*

Mom:#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/NH3GsRjTt2 — D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) January 6, 2020

#MalangTrailer Me to 2020 : Please be kind Meanwhile 2020 : pic.twitter.com/7ThyDZXLkv — Krunal (@iamKruzZ) January 6, 2020

#MalangTrailer

Me to 2020 : please be kind

Meanwhile 2020 pic.twitter.com/Rrf8EhfGlY — Panditcasm (@Panditcasm) January 6, 2020

When she scored 99 out of 100 but still crying for the 1 marks.#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/eEppY1M9Yo — Aman (@PareshanLadka) January 6, 2020

