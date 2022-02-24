‘The beautiful little giant’: Malabar giant squirrel leaps, climbs trees. Watch

Anyone would love to watch the shenanigans of a squirrel. The way it jumps from one tree branch to another, eats fruits with its tiny hands, moves its tail and reaches the treetop in a flash of a second is worth watching for amusement.

Now, netizens are all the more amused after watching a clip of a Malabar giant squirrel. While everyone is familiar with the miniature squirrel, not many would have spotted the giant squirrel.

In a video shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu, the giant brown squirrel is seen biting a tree branch. Later, it aims at the adjacent tree, leaps forward, climbs up, only to switch to the other side and climb further. The vivid shades of colour on its bushy tail and face make it more adorable.

Watch the video:

Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary of Environment Climate Change and Forests in Tamil Nadu, captioned the clip, “The beautiful little giant Malabar Giant Squirrel in Coonoor #Nilgiris. #wildlife #malabargiantsquirrel.”

The clip shared on February 24 has amassed more than 4,000 views so far. “Thanks for sharing!! Didn’t know these little big ones exist…,” commented a user.

Malabar giant squirrels are also known as Indian giant squirrels. Interestingly, these squirrels store food in the treetops. There are three other giant squirrels that weigh three or four times the size of the small white and grey squirrels. Pale giant squirrels, brown or tan in colour, are found in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

The black giant squirrels, mostly black and white, are spotted in similar places and China. The Sri Lankan giant squirrels with black and grey shades are found in southern India also, according to National Geographic.