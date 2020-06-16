scorecardresearch
A video of children playing on a makeshift see-saw get praised online

The video, that was recorded in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, was tweeted by IAS officer Sher Singh Meena.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2020 6:04:19 pm
Madhya Pradesh, Makeshift see-saw, Jugaad seesaw, children on makeshift seesaw, trending news, Panna, Indian Express news Many who came across the video praised the children for their creativity. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Sher Singh Meena)

A video of two children playing on a makeshift see-saw that they put together using two logs is earning them a lot of praise for their creativity.

The video, that was recorded in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, was tweeted by IAS officer Sher Singh Meena.

“In one of my #Village #atamnirbharbano kids made their own sea saw by Jugaad and enjoying max. Really playing games gives happiness and fuels creativity in kids. #panna”, Meena wrote on Twitter.

In the video, one curved log is balanced on another log that is fixed vertically in the ground. The children can be seen sitting on either side of the log and having a good time.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video praised the children for their creativity:

