A video of children playing on a makeshift see-saw get praised online

A video of two children playing on a makeshift see-saw that they put together using two logs is earning them a lot of praise for their creativity.

The video, that was recorded in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, was tweeted by IAS officer Sher Singh Meena.

“In one of my #Village #atamnirbharbano kids made their own sea saw by Jugaad and enjoying max. Really playing games gives happiness and fuels creativity in kids. #panna”, Meena wrote on Twitter.

In the video, one curved log is balanced on another log that is fixed vertically in the ground. The children can be seen sitting on either side of the log and having a good time.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video praised the children for their creativity:

#Childrens are always creative ! 👌 — Parth Panchal 🇮🇳 #StayHome (@im_parth13) June 15, 2020

Better than Normal seasaw — $AND€€P $ANGISH€TT¥ -S O C I A L D I S T A N C E R (@SS16181375) June 13, 2020

It is called GhanMakdi in the Bhandara district, Maharashtra. — pradip patle (@pradipatle) June 13, 2020

MP is full of creativity… — Pankaj shukla (@pankajashukla_) June 13, 2020

Creativity at its best. — Profarmer (@Profarmer9) June 13, 2020

This is our #India.

People happy in all circumstances. — Gaurav Sharma, IFS🇮🇳 (@gsharma993) June 13, 2020

Good to see it again. In our childhood, we were used to make it every year. It’s called लेहंचुआ in Bagheli dialect. — देवV_Singh (@Shadez_of_Life) June 13, 2020

