In viral video, make-up artist ‘transforms’ into SRK’s Pathaan look; stuns netizens

Make-up as an art form has great transformative power. A make-up artist named Dikshita Jindal has demonstrated this transformative quality of make-up in a now-viral video that shows her ‘transforming’ into actor Shah Rukh Khan.

In a smoothly edited video, Jindal (who goes by her Instagram username @stuck.in.a.paradise) hides her real eyebrows under foundation and proceeds to ‘draw’ new ones. In the next few seconds, her skilful contouring, highlighting and blending transforms Jindal’s face into that of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest onscreen avatar, Pathaan.

Posting the step-by-step make-up video on Instagram, Jindal wrote, “Jhoome jo #Pathaan 🔥Makeup Transformation into the PATHAAN look of SRK. I hope you guys enjoy and love this video. Keep sharing ♥️Your love and support means a lot💕✨”.

Her video has gathered over eight lakh likes since it was posted on February 7. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “Omg!!! What are you 😍🔥🙌❤️”.

Actor Reba Monica John, who prominently works in Malayalam films, also praised Jindal’s skills and wrote, “You are too good! 🔥”.

This is not the first time Jindal’s videos have gone viral. Back in December 2021, a similar video of her raked up thousands of likes as she transformed into Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, considered to be one of Bollywood’s most-loved onscreen pairs.