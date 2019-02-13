Toggle Menu
‘Army is to fight bad uncles’: Daughter of martyred army officer recalls conversation with her papahttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/major-akshay-girish-daughter-martyred-army-officer-recalls-conversation-papa-5580710/

‘Army is to fight bad uncles’: Daughter of martyred army officer recalls conversation with her papa

It did not take long for the video to go viral, with many left emotional after watching the clip.

Indian Army, Army, Major Akshay Girish, Major Akshay Girish daughter, Daughter of martyred army officer recalls conversation father, viral video, emotional army video, indian express, indian express news
Along with the post she shared an adorable video of Major Girish’s daughter, Naina, who was recalling a conversation she had with her father regarding his job. (Source: Meghna Girish/Twitter)

“A year after Akshay’s martyrdom, Naina recollects conversations with her papa. Here she teaches us what ‘Army is…’ This random video captures innocence and faith. Love is an emotion. Her papa’s love for the Army and Countrymen also stays within her,” tweeted Meghna Girish, the mother of Major Akshay Girish, who was martyred in Nagrota on November 29, 2016.

ALSO READ | On his first death anniversary, army officer’s wife shares her story of strength in a heart-touching FB post

Along with the post she shared an adorable video of Major Girish’s daughter, Naina, who was recalling a conversation she had with her father regarding his job. “Army is to make us love. Army is to fight with bad uncles. Army is to help us not get afraid. Army is some who does Jai Hind to everyone,” Naina is heard saying in the video.

Watch the video here:

It did not take long for the video to go viral, with many left emotional after watching the clip. “Naina is such a sweetheart!!! What clarity of thought at such a young age. She remembers what her daddy told her so clearly. God bless her,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 The Internet has a new king: Photos of this 'baby emperor' have gone viral
2 Ex-UN official tweets video on virtues of moringa tree, 'we knew this' say Indians
3 TV host admits to not washing hands for 10 years; Netizens can't stop trolling him