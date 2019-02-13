‘Army is to fight bad uncles’: Daughter of martyred army officer recalls conversation with her papa

“A year after Akshay’s martyrdom, Naina recollects conversations with her papa. Here she teaches us what ‘Army is…’ This random video captures innocence and faith. Love is an emotion. Her papa’s love for the Army and Countrymen also stays within her,” tweeted Meghna Girish, the mother of Major Akshay Girish, who was martyred in Nagrota on November 29, 2016.

Advertising

ALSO READ | On his first death anniversary, army officer’s wife shares her story of strength in a heart-touching FB post

Along with the post she shared an adorable video of Major Girish’s daughter, Naina, who was recalling a conversation she had with her father regarding his job. “Army is to make us love. Army is to fight with bad uncles. Army is to help us not get afraid. Army is some who does Jai Hind to everyone,” Naina is heard saying in the video.

Watch the video here:

A year after Akshay’s martyrdom, Naina recollects conversations with her papa. Here she teaches us what ‘Army is…’ This random video captures innocence and faith. Love is an emotion. Her papa’s love for the Army and Countrymen also stays within her. Jai Hind. @adgpi pic.twitter.com/kWecbp1Tax — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) February 11, 2019

It did not take long for the video to go viral, with many left emotional after watching the clip. “Naina is such a sweetheart!!! What clarity of thought at such a young age. She remembers what her daddy told her so clearly. God bless her,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Aunty, Naina is such a sweetheart!!! What clarity of thought at such a young age. She remembers what her daddy told her so clearly. God bless her. 🧡💚 Jai hind. — Meenakshi Srinivasan 🐠 (@srini_meen) February 11, 2019

@megirish2001 ji this is so lovely. She is a darling. She is echoing all that her Papa stood for. 🙏🙏Thanks for sharing. My best wishes to her for all success & happiness in life. God bless her. — Aruna Krishnan അരുണ കൃഷ്ണൻ अरुणा कृष्णन 🇮🇳 (@Arunakrishnan) February 11, 2019

What a lovely Doll 😍 Wish the ethoes she has imbibed are replicated by every little boy & girl like her parents did !! Jai Hind & a huge salute to all are soldiers & there families !👍 — samir gahlaut 🇮🇳 (@SamirGahlaut) February 11, 2019

We proud of you .

n salute to your father n his sacrifice for us. Jai hindh. — gangarahul (@gangarahul) February 11, 2019

May she always stay blessed with good health and happiness….🙌💞 — Shalini Nair (@ShaliniNair68) February 11, 2019

Such a sweet and brave little girl Naina! The Nation and we are all so proud of Major Akshay Girish for his supreme sacrifice to the Nation!

We salute him and his brave family madam @megirish2001 God bless little Naina in her future endeavors 🙏🙏 — TrueBrahman007 (@TBrahman007) February 11, 2019

She is so adorable n innocent

God bless her — Akshata ❄😅 (@psychicmind2) February 11, 2019