Monday, October 04, 2021
Desi fan finds artwork similar to Majnu Bhai’s painting in ‘Welcome’, leaves netizens amused

Although not many Twitter users agreed that it matched with the painting from the film, it did garner a lot of attention on the microblogging site.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 4, 2021 7:11:58 pm
majnu bhai ki painting, anil kapoor majnu bhai painting, welcome majnu bhai painting, majnu bhai panting memes, viral news, indian expressFor the uninitiated, the artwork referred to here is of a donkey painted standing atop a horse.

Bollywood comedy film, Welcome, may have been released in 2007 but its popularity, especially surrounding the iconic ‘Majnu Bhai ki painting’, has refused to die down. Time and again it keeps getting mentioned and new interest is generated among desi fans and Bollywood stars alike. Recently, a fan came across a version of the famous painting, which has, however, left netizens divided.

A Twitter user Anchal (@ohbatra) recently shared a photo of herself standing in front of a vibrant painting drawing comparison to the one seen in the Anees Bazmee film painted by Sagar, aka Majnu Bhai played by Anil Kapoor. “Can’t believe I found majnu bhai ki painting today,” the Delhi-based woman wrote.

For the uninitiated, the artwork referred to here is of a donkey painted standing atop a horse.

Asked where she found the real-life closer version of the famous painting, the woman added it was spotted by the India Habitat Centre’s Art Gallery.

Although not many Twitter users agreed that it matched with the painting from the film, it did garner a lot of attention on the microblogging site. Many came up with jokes and memes, reminiscing how the famous fictional artwork never seizes to find its way through iconic moments.

From appearing in a morphed photo of cricketers with Queen of England to Anil Kapoor meeting Prime Minister Modi, somehow the popularity of the famous photo refuses to die down, and it keeps going viral.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the woman’s claim that the painting was identical to the one in the film:

