Welcome’s iconic painting comes to life; netizens react: ‘Majnu bhai was ahead of his time’

Released in 2007, Welcome has gone from being a hit comedy to a full-fledged cult classic. Over the years, its quirky characters, memorable one-liners, and laugh-out-loud moments have found a second life on social media through countless memes. Among the film’s most iconic running jokes is the bizarre painting created by Anil Kapoor’s character, Majnu Bhai— a donkey standing on a horse. Now, nearly two decades later, a real-life moment has reminded fans of that unforgettable scene.
A video doing the rounds on social media appears to bring Majnu Bhai’s imagination to life. In the clip, a goat can be seen balancing on the back of a donkey while munching leaves from a tree. The unusual sight becomes even funnier with several other goats standing nearby, seemingly watching the spectacle unfold.
The caption on the video reads, “Majnu bhai was ahead of his time. His legendary painting just became a reality.”
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The clip has quickly grabbed attention online, with users flooding the comments section with jokes and references to the film. One user wrote, “English mein bole toh, live painting” (In English, you could call it a live painting).
Another commented, “Majnu Bhai visionary artist the, andhe nahi. Painting mein gadha ghode pe tha, reality mein bakri gadhe pe aa gayi (Majnu Bhai was a visionary artist, not blind. In the painting, a donkey was standing on a horse; in reality, a goat has climbed onto a donkey).”
A third user joked, “Majnu Bhai is the greatest artist of all time. Move aside Da Vinci, Van Gogh, Picaso, Michelangelo. You all are nothing compared to the one and only Majnu Bhai.”