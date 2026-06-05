Welcome’s iconic painting comes to life; netizens react: ‘Majnu bhai was ahead of his time’

The unusual sight becomes even funnier with several other goats standing nearby, seemingly watching the spectacle unfold.

Released in 2007, Welcome has gone from being a hit comedy to a full-fledged cult classic. Over the years, its quirky characters, memorable one-liners, and laugh-out-loud moments have found a second life on social media through countless memes. Among the film’s most iconic running jokes is the bizarre painting created by Anil Kapoor’s character, Majnu Bhai— a donkey standing on a horse. Now, nearly two decades later, a real-life moment has reminded fans of that unforgettable scene.

A video doing the rounds on social media appears to bring Majnu Bhai’s imagination to life. In the clip, a goat can be seen balancing on the back of a donkey while munching leaves from a tree. The unusual sight becomes even funnier with several other goats standing nearby, seemingly watching the spectacle unfold.