Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
‘Grandeur view’: Majestic tiger prowling tea estate amazes netizens

The location of the tiger sighting, however, could not be confirmed.

The location of the tiger sighting, however, could not be confirmed.
A tiger dropped by for tea at what appears to be a tea estate somewhere in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. A video of the majestic, striped beast prowling the lush green tea plantation surfaced online and netizens cannot stop marvelling at the sight.

In a clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, the big cat stands tall and proud as it watches a moving vehicle pass by, before walking away. The location of the tiger sighting, however, could not be confirmed.

“Here is a majestic tiger in a tea estate. Some go to Tiger Reserves in Safari, number of times & don’t spot one & some are lucky to have such a grandeur view. Via @Mano_Wildlife,” Nanda tweeted.

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 25,000 views on Twitter. Netizens heaped praises in the comments section. A user commented, “Really grand and majestic.” Another user wrote, “What a lovely sighting.” A third user wrote, “This is incredible!!”

Recently, a video showing a tigress being followed by four cubs did the rounds on social media. The video captured from the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh showed safari vehicles in the background as the tigress crossed the mud road in the dense forest followed by her little ones.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 19:29 IST
