Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

#MahsaAmini: Protesters vandalise Iran’s embassy in London with spray paint

The protests have been ongoing in Iran since September 2022 when Mahsa Amini allegedly died in police custody.

#MahsaAmini: Protesters vandalise Iran’s embassy in London with spray paint
The anti-veil and anti-government protests are continuing against the Iranian regime even after months since the death of Mahsa Amini, 22. Amini allegedly died in police custody after she was detained for not wearing the headscarf properly in public.

Now, a video is being circulated online that shows a group of protesters in London, vandalising the front steps of the Iranian embassy in London. The group, comprising of men and women, can be seen spray painting slogans in what appears to be Persian on the embassy steps.

This undated video was shared online by British actor and comedian Omid Djalili, who is of Iranian descent. While sharing this video, Djalili wrote, “Entrance to the Islamic Republic of Iran London embassy. #IranRevolution #Mahsa_Amini #OpIran #StopExecutions What happens when police go for an extended piss break.” He posted the clip on January 3.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Thank you for your commitment to telling the truth and saving lives. Death to the dictators.”Another person said, “Well done you all!”.

In September last year, a much bigger protest demonstration had taken place outside the Iranian Embassy in London that led to the arrest of 12 people by the Met Police.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar, an elderly Iranian man wearing a T-shirt with “Women, Life, Freedom” written on it was denied entry into the stadium despite having tickets for a match between Iran and Wales on November 25, 2022. In a video, he can be seen walking away chanting, “Women! Life! Freedom!” after an argument with the security men who did not budge from their position.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 11:09 IST
