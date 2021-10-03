scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 03, 2021
‘Getting goosebumps’: Anand Mahindra shares video of world’s largest khadi national flag in Leh

"Forgive me for getting a rush out of something purely symbolic but I couldn’t help getting goosebumps on seeing this. The message is less symbolic: Don’t mess with us," tweeted Mahindra.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 3, 2021 2:04:00 pm
world largest khadi national flag, khadi flag leh size, khadi indian flag leh weight, who made khadi national flag leh, gandhi jayanti 2021, indian express, indian express newsThe handwoven flag, which measures 225 feet by 150 feet, is made by Mumbai based Khadi Dyers and Printers.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Lieutenant Governor R K Mathura unveiled a gigantic handwoven national flag in Leh, Ladakh. The flag, which weighs around 1,000 kg and stretches across 37,500 sq ft, is said to be the largest khadi national flag in the world.

Feeling a gush of pride, business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and shared a video stating that he could not help but get goosebumps on watching the clip.

To make the moment happen, 150 troops of the Indian Army’s 57 Engineer Regiment carried the national flag and trekked for around two hours to reach the top of the hill at a height of over 2,000 feet, the ANI reported. It took 49 days to complete the flag.

ALSO READ |World’s largest khadi national flag in Leh took 1.5 months to make; details here

The historic event was organised by the Fire and Fury Corps at Leh Garrison on a hill overlooking the Leh valley, the PTI reported. It was conducted to celebrate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi along with ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the report added.

The flag, which measures 225 feet by 150 feet, has been handwoven by Mumbai-based Khadi Dyers and Printers affiliated to the Khadi Village and Industries Commission, the PTI reported.

Several videos of the event have gone viral, triggering a wide range of reactions online. Many said that, like Mahindra, they too got goosebumps while watching the clips.

