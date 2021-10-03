‘Getting goosebumps’: Anand Mahindra shares video of world’s largest khadi national flag in Leh

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Lieutenant Governor R K Mathura unveiled a gigantic handwoven national flag in Leh, Ladakh. The flag, which weighs around 1,000 kg and stretches across 37,500 sq ft, is said to be the largest khadi national flag in the world.

Feeling a gush of pride, business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and shared a video stating that he could not help but get goosebumps on watching the clip.

To make the moment happen, 150 troops of the Indian Army’s 57 Engineer Regiment carried the national flag and trekked for around two hours to reach the top of the hill at a height of over 2,000 feet, the ANI reported. It took 49 days to complete the flag.

“Forgive me for getting a rush out of something purely symbolic but I couldn’t help getting goosebumps on seeing this. The message is less symbolic: Don’t mess with us,” tweeted Mahindra while sharing the clip, which is now being widely circulated on social media.

#WATCH LG Ladakh RK Mathur today unveiled the National flag created by Khadi & Village Industries Commission at an event organized by the Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps, Ladakh pic.twitter.com/7wMmS4ua8y — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

The historic event was organised by the Fire and Fury Corps at Leh Garrison on a hill overlooking the Leh valley, the PTI reported. It was conducted to celebrate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi along with ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the report added.

#WATCH | 150 troops of Indian Army’s 57 Engineer regiment carried the world’s largest Indian National flag made of khadi to the top of a hill at over 2000 feet above the ground level in Leh, Ladakh. It took two hours for troops to reach the top. pic.twitter.com/ZvlKEotvXy — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

The flag, which measures 225 feet by 150 feet, has been handwoven by Mumbai-based Khadi Dyers and Printers affiliated to the Khadi Village and Industries Commission, the PTI reported.

Several videos of the event have gone viral, triggering a wide range of reactions online. Many said that, like Mahindra, they too got goosebumps while watching the clips.