Friday, June 04, 2021
Netizens can’t keep calm after finding Mahindra tractor in Oscar-winning movie

Many who came across the picture, identified the movie to be Korean film Minari, directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 4, 2021 9:51:28 pm
Indian automotive brand Mahindra & Mahindra’s tractor made an appearance in an Oscar-winning movie and the Internet cannot keep calm.

It all started when Joint Secretary of Europe-West, Ministry of External Affairs, Sandeep Chakravorty took to Twitter sharing a still from a movie which featured the Mahindra tractor.

Acknowledging the presence of Indian brands on the world stage, Chakravorty wrote, “#UngoogleableQuiz – it gladdens our hearts to see Indian brands making their presence felt on the world stage. This is a real frame of a @Mahindratractor from a recent Oscar-winning international film. The name of the film is? @Brands_India.”

Many, who saw the picture, identified the movie to be a Korean film Minari, directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Starring Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-Jung, the film bagged six Oscar nominations including Best Picture. Yuh-Jung Youn became the first Korean actor to win the Academy Award with the movie.

Television producer-director Siddhartha Basu also shared the image, tagging Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra.

“Well, Mahindra is the world’s largest selling tractor brand by volume, though have no idea if this presence in Minari was just happy happenstance or by deliberate placement @anandmahindra,” he wrote.

Responding to Basu’s tweet, Mahindra said he learnt about the tractor’s appearance through a board member.
“I like the phrase ‘happy happenstance’ @babubasu! I found out about it when a board member who lives in the US messaged me ecstatically. We did export tractors to the U.S in the 80’s but earlier models than this. If we had placed the product we would have been more accurate!” Mahindra wrote.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

