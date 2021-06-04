Netizens can’t keep calm after finding Mahindra tractor in Oscar-winning movie

Responding to Basu’s tweet, Mahindra said that he learned about the truck’s appearance through a board member.

Indian automotive brand Mahindra & Mahindra’s tractor made an appearance in an Oscar-winning movie and the Internet cannot keep calm.

It all started when Joint Secretary of Europe-West, Ministry of External Affairs, Sandeep Chakravorty took to Twitter sharing a still from a movie which featured the Mahindra tractor.

Acknowledging the presence of Indian brands on the world stage, Chakravorty wrote, “#UngoogleableQuiz – it gladdens our hearts to see Indian brands making their presence felt on the world stage. This is a real frame of a @Mahindratractor from a recent Oscar-winning international film. The name of the film is? @Brands_India.”

#UngoogleableQuiz – it gladdens our hearts to see Indian brands making their presence felt on the world stage. This is a real frame of a @Mahindratractor from a recent Oscar winning international film. The name of the film is?@Brands_India pic.twitter.com/OqG7XIFl4k — Sandeep Chakravorty (@sandiplomat) June 2, 2021

Many, who saw the picture, identified the movie to be a Korean film Minari, directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Starring Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-Jung, the film bagged six Oscar nominations including Best Picture. Yuh-Jung Youn became the first Korean actor to win the Academy Award with the movie.

Television producer-director Siddhartha Basu also shared the image, tagging Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra.

“Well, Mahindra is the world’s largest selling tractor brand by volume, though have no idea if this presence in Minari was just happy happenstance or by deliberate placement @anandmahindra,” he wrote.

Well, Mahindra is the world’s largest selling tractor brand by volume, though have no idea if this presence in Minari was just happy happenstance or by deliberate placement @anandmahindra ? https://t.co/wcNPKT3eC9 — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) June 2, 2021

Responding to Basu’s tweet, Mahindra said he learnt about the tractor’s appearance through a board member.

“I like the phrase ‘happy happenstance’ @babubasu! I found out about it when a board member who lives in the US messaged me ecstatically. We did export tractors to the U.S in the 80’s but earlier models than this. If we had placed the product we would have been more accurate!” Mahindra wrote.

I like the phrase ‘happy happenstance’ @babubasu ! I found out about it when a board member who lives in the US messaged me ecstatically. We did export tractors to the U.S in the 80’s but earlier models than this. If we had placed the product we would have been more accurate! https://t.co/xAg4EDoen0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2021

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Well @babubasu if you Google on some of best tractors in the world you would get your answer, actually no 1 tractor 😉 — Ricky (@Ricky80348902) June 3, 2021

THE KIND KING OF VEHICLE INDUSTRY THANKS @anandmahindra JI FOR KEEPING UP TO YOUR DEEDS — Mathew Varghese (@MathewCongress) June 3, 2021

Feels elated to see the iconic brand Mahindra packing a punch on the global landscape. Makes it the best of the best for a reason! — Aseem Hanspal (@AseemHanspal) June 3, 2021

We already found mahindra tractor in Pubg.. pic.twitter.com/4xhYn4vcDh — Karan (@KaranrajTomar) June 3, 2021

Way to go Mahindra FES 🤘🏼 Interned there, way back when 😁 — Snigdha N (@is8wrk) June 3, 2021

I too noted when yesterday I watched it and felt proud as a indian that us citizen us indian tractor …movies was awesome — Chandrashekhar (@Chandra0788) June 3, 2021