scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Man takes his Mahindra Scorpio-N under a waterfall and it starts leaking. Watch viral video

The video posted on Instagram one day ago has amassed 4.3 million views and has been going viral on Twitter as well.

Mahindra Scorpio-N waterfall leakArun Panwar posted a video on Instagram showing how water entered his Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV.
Listen to this article
Man takes his Mahindra Scorpio-N under a waterfall and it starts leaking. Watch viral video
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Many people prefer buying a car with a sunroof so that they can enjoy the pleasant weather while travelling in serene landscapes and hills. However, a digital creator had an unpleasant experience with his SUV when he took it under a waterfall while travelling in the hills.

Arun Panwar posted a video on Instagram showing how water entered his Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV when he took it under a waterfall. In the video, Panwar says he came across a waterfall while travelling in the hills. He says he decided to wash the car by taking it under the waterfall.

Also Read |Anand Mahindra is impressed with worker’s quest for perfection as he lays concrete

Panwar closed the sunroof, but as the SUV came under the waterfall, water started coming inside the cabin through roof-mounted speakers and cabin lamps to fill the cubby holes and the centre console. Panwar checked again to see if the sunroof was properly closed and it was. However, the water came inside the cabin and damaged the interior of the car.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arun Panwar (@arunpanwarx)

Posted one day ago, the clip has amassed 4.3 million views, making it viral. Many netizens have also posted the video on Twitter and tagged Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra for a comment.

“This is the beauty of Mahindra,” commented a user. “That’s why there is no sunroof in fortuner,” said another.

Also Read
The Kitchen Master Pakistan funny audition
Bizarre audition clip from Pakistani cooking show has netizens in splits
US woman gets teary-eyed as man returns wallet she lost on a train in India
US woman gets teary-eyed as man returns wallet she lost on a train in India
Man trapped in cage for leopard
'Tragic-comic story of the day': Man falls in trap for leopard after gett...
Shashi Tharoor Nagaland talk
Person carries Oxford dictionary to Shashi Tharoor's talk, netizens says ...

The Mahindra Scorpio N was launched last year at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh ex-showroom for the base petrol manual variant. The Scorpio-N is wider, taller, and longer than the Scorpio Classic.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 10:41 IST
Next Story

India creating modern digital infrastructure, ensuring benefits of digital revolution reach all: PM Modi

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close