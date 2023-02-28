Man takes his Mahindra Scorpio-N under a waterfall and it starts leaking. Watch viral video

Many people prefer buying a car with a sunroof so that they can enjoy the pleasant weather while travelling in serene landscapes and hills. However, a digital creator had an unpleasant experience with his SUV when he took it under a waterfall while travelling in the hills.

Arun Panwar posted a video on Instagram showing how water entered his Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV when he took it under a waterfall. In the video, Panwar says he came across a waterfall while travelling in the hills. He says he decided to wash the car by taking it under the waterfall.

Panwar closed the sunroof, but as the SUV came under the waterfall, water started coming inside the cabin through roof-mounted speakers and cabin lamps to fill the cubby holes and the centre console. Panwar checked again to see if the sunroof was properly closed and it was. However, the water came inside the cabin and damaged the interior of the car.

Posted one day ago, the clip has amassed 4.3 million views, making it viral. Many netizens have also posted the video on Twitter and tagged Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra for a comment.

“This is the beauty of Mahindra,” commented a user. “That’s why there is no sunroof in fortuner,” said another.

The Mahindra Scorpio N was launched last year at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh ex-showroom for the base petrol manual variant. The Scorpio-N is wider, taller, and longer than the Scorpio Classic.