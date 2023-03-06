Mahindra responds to viral video of Scorpio leaking under waterfall; divides netizens

A video showing the sunroof of a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV leaking after a man took it under a waterfall had gone viral recently. Mahindra, however, have responded to the video posted by the blogger on Instagram.

Arun Panwar, a content creator, had posted a video on March 1 showing how his Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV leaked from many places, such as through roof-mounted speakers, cabin lamps to fill the cubby holes and the centre console, when he took the car under a waterfall. The video had gone viral and many netizens had been tagging the company on Twitter as well.

The official Twitter page of Mahindra Scorpio posted a video on March 4 in which someone took the SUV under a waterfall. “Just another day under the waterfall for the Scorpio-N,” says a text insert at the beginning of the video.

The clip then shows the interiors of the car and how no leakage takes place while it is under the gushing water. A disclaimer at the end of the video says, “You are hereby notified that this video is created under professional guidance. Do not attempt to duplicate, re-create, or perform the same.”

Just another day in the life of the All-New Scorpio-N. pic.twitter.com/MMDq4tqVSS — Mahindra Scorpio (@MahindraScorpio) March 4, 2023

However, Mahindra’s response to the controversy divided netizens as many found it “arrogant”.

“This is arrogance, you should have addressed the issue & resolved for the customer and accept that particular car had a fault,” a user posted.

this is arrogance, you should have addressed the issue & resolved for the customer and accept that particular car had a fault. — दिव्यांश Divyansh (@DC_9812) March 5, 2023

The message is loud and clear. Perfect reply to the recent controversy. Well played, team @anandmahindra. — Utkarsh Saxena (@thecynophilist) March 4, 2023

Agar itni dur aa gaye to thodi dur aur chale jaate and fixed @arunpanwarx Scorpio. Brilliant customer service trying to prove your own customers wrong instead of actively trying to fix the issue. Imagine the goodwill you’d have garnered then. Shameful. — ADDITYA (@BandaSummer) March 5, 2023

“The message is loud and clear. Perfect reply to the recent controversy. Well played, team @anandmahindra,” commented another user. “No scorpio harmed in this video,” wrote a third. “Instead of apologising to the person who had suffered damages due to fake “PDIs” and poor fitment, mahindra spends time and money countering that customer with this video. wow!! And its amazing how people are defending the company here,” expressed another netizen.