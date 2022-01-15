‘Merging fun with awareness’: Maharashtra’s ‘signal helmet guy’ has a Bollywood solution for traffic jams

Being stuck at traffic signal for a long time might be on top of your list of irritating experiences, but a Maharashtra man has found just the way to pass the time and entertain others around him. Finding popularity online as ‘signal helmet guy’, the young man shows off his dancing skills every time the wait for traffic to move becomes interminable.

“Never a dull moment in India (even at a red light),” a Twitter user recently wrote, sharing a fun video of a man grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Chammak Challo’ from Ra.One. As the light turned red at the traffic signal, instead of waiting, he got down and performed the number, taking all by surprise.

Although it might seem pretty random and impromptu from the video doing rounds on the internet, one look at the creator’s profile, and it is obvious much thought has gone into each viral reel.

Subodh Sunanda Bapu Londhe, aka ‘Helmet Guy’, from Kalyan in Maharashtra has been making waves on Instagram and YouTube for almost one year, even getting attention from stars like Harrdy Sandhu!

Talking to indianexpress.com, Londhe, 26, said it all started in February last year amid the pandemic. The YouTuber by profession, who is not trained in any form of dance, said it’s a unique way to combine his love for dance whilst raising some awareness.

‘Don’t jump red signal…enjoy it’, reads a staple caption in almost all his traffic light videos. “For the first time in 2021, a traffic light was installed in our area. However, no one really used to follow rules,” he said.

“So, I thought maybe if I could dance and keep people entertained while they wait at the red light, in a way to motivate them follow traffic rules. It soon became a fun way to spread awareness,” he explained.

Asked if he expected to taste fame, even beyond his locality, Londhe admitted it was not anticipated. “I just started casually. I never expected such an overwhelming response. It was surprising for me as well. But now that people have liked it so much, I’m very much grateful for that,” he added.

While many might think dancing on the street can be inconvenient or even invite the wrath of traffic police, Londhe said, luckily it hasn’t happened to him yet. “I always make sure people don’t face any problems or traffic is obstructed because of my videos,” Londhe stressed.

In fact, to time his dance videos perfectly, he actually makes it a point to plan everything to the T. “I pre-plan everything because traffic signal timing and dance routine must match. I have to ensure that I finish my dance and complete video in that specific period,” he added.

Not just traffic signal dance, he recently left all in splits appearing at someone’s wedding with his signature helmet, grooving through his entrance. “That was actually my friend’s wedding,” Londhe chuckled. “It wasn’t a planned event, nor did I intend to do something, it was done spontaneously on a whim, just to have some fun. But I’m glad everyone enjoyed it.”

As he continues to shoot some more elaborate videos with a bit of storytelling, Londhe has no plans of stopping his signal videos. His aim: to spread some joy at the mundane traffic light.