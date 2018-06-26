Pune hotel owner finds ‘sustainable solution’ to Maharashtra’s plastic ban

the government had given three months to manufacturers, distributors, and consumers to come up with an alternative to plastic. (Source: ANI/Twitter) the government had given three months to manufacturers, distributors, and consumers to come up with an alternative to plastic. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Three months after it was notified, the Maharashtra government has implemented the ban on use of plastic products, including single-use disposable items. The state government had asked manufacturers, distributors and consumers to come up with an alternative to plastic. But the ban, however, led to protests in Pune.

Meanwhile, a restaurant owner in Pune has come up with an interesting way to deliver food to customers. Using steel lunch boxes instead of plastic containers, customers are being asked to return the box after delivery. Moreover, there is also a solution for those who order ‘take away’. All they have to do is deposit a sum of Rs 200 with the restaurant, which will be reimbursed once the box is returned. Shared by ANI, this move has brought in mixed reactions from people on social media.

While the hotel owner welcomes government’s move in favour of the environment, he also feels that the people should have been given more time to come up with better solutions. “We welcome government’s decision as it’s in favour of the environment but they should have provided us some more time to arrange an alternative. Apps like Zomato & Swiggy have stopped working due to lack of delivery options. Customers are also facing inconvenience,” hotel owner Ganesh Shetty told the news agency.

