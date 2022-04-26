Watch: Tired of not being heard, Maharashtra man ties donkey to Ola bike and takes it around town

Updated: April 26, 2022 7:59:56 pm
A Maharashtra man’s unique protest against electric scooter company Ola has gone viral. Frustrated over receiving no response after filing a complaint repeatedly, the man tied a donkey to the electric scooter and paraded it in the Beed district.
A video shared by an account named Letsuppmarathi on Instagram showed the man taking rounds in the town with the electric scooter tied to a donkey. Posters against the company were also seen attached to the donkey and the scooter.
The man, Sachin Gitte, is heard saying in the video that the vehicle stopped working a few days after he bought it. He filed a complaint via email the next day and called up the customer service but there was no response. Gitte’s protest has created a stir in the area.
Watch the video here:
Instagram users tagged the company and urged it to resolve the issue. Recently, Ola Electric announced that the company is recalling 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers after incidents of vehicles catching fire were reported. Ola Electric said the scooters being recalled will be inspected by its service engineers and will go through a diagnostic check across all battery, thermal and safety systems.
Dozens of incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire have been reported from various parts of the country in recent times. Notably, a scooter had gone up in flames while it was parked on the roadside in a busy area in Pune last month. The company had said the incident was likely “isolated”.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-