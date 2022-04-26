Watch: Tired of not being heard, Maharashtra man ties donkey to Ola bike and takes it around town

A Maharashtra man’s unique protest against electric scooter company Ola has gone viral. Frustrated over receiving no response after filing a complaint repeatedly, the man tied a donkey to the electric scooter and paraded it in the Beed district.

A video shared by an account named Letsuppmarathi on Instagram showed the man taking rounds in the town with the electric scooter tied to a donkey. Posters against the company were also seen attached to the donkey and the scooter.

The man, Sachin Gitte, is heard saying in the video that the vehicle stopped working a few days after he bought it. He filed a complaint via email the next day and called up the customer service but there was no response. Gitte’s protest has created a stir in the area.

Instagram users tagged the company and urged it to resolve the issue. Recently, Ola Electric announced that the company is recalling 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers after incidents of vehicles catching fire were reported. Ola Electric said the scooters being recalled will be inspected by its service engineers and will go through a diagnostic check across all battery, thermal and safety systems.

Dozens of incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire have been reported from various parts of the country in recent times. Notably, a scooter had gone up in flames while it was parked on the roadside in a busy area in Pune last month. The company had said the incident was likely “isolated”.