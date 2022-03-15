scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Must Read

‘A feasible option’: Maharashtra man rides horse to work amid fuel price hike

The man, who works as a lab assistant at a local college, said the mode of transport works even after the lockdown was lifted and the steep rise in petrol prices.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2022 1:23:22 pm
The man bought the horse during lockdown when public transport stopped plying.

The surge in fuel prices in the last two years has hit people across the country. Now, to deal with it, a Maharashtra man went kind of backwards in time—choosing a horse as his mode of transport.

After the lockdown was clamped amid the coronavirus pandemic, and public transport was stopped, Shaikh Yusuf from Aurangabad got himself a horse called Jigar. A video shared by ANI showed him riding the horse on busy streets alongside cars and motorcycles.

“I bought it during the lockdown. My bike wasn’t functioning, petrol prices had gone up,” the man told news agency ANI about the horse he purchased for Rs 40,000.

Yusuf, who works as a lab assistant at a local college, said the mode of transport works even after the lockdown was lifted and the steep rise in petrol prices. “It keeps one fit and healthy. Also, given the rise in fuel prices, horse as a mode of transport is a feasible option,” Yusuf added.

As the video started doing rounds on social media it garnered a lot of attention online, leaving many confused. While some joked that it gives the feeling of time travel, others wondered if maintaining the animal was as cost-effective as Yusuf claimed.

Some also argued that it was not right to use a horse as a mode of transport and dubbed it as “animal cruelty” and others wondered why he didn’t choose a bicycle.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 15: Latest News

Advertisement