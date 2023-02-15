scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Maharashtra man makes the world’s largest bird feeder

Haresh Shah custom-made a bird feeder that can accommodate 108 birds at the same time.

world’s largest bird feeder

A standard bird feeder can accommodate a few handfuls of grains and they usually cater to only a few birds at a time. However, a bird feeder made by Haresh Shah, a resident of the Peepul village in Maharashtra, can hold 700 kilogram of grain and can feed 108 birds at the same time.

What makes this bird feeder even more interesting is that it is made of recyclable material. Last year on April 4, the Guinness World Records confirmed that the bird feeder made by Shah is the world’s largest bird feeder by volume.

ALSO READ |‘Real beauty’: Netizens in awe of young boy lovingly feeding birds. Watch

On Wednesday, former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared a video about the impressive work by Shah, who paid Rs 3,80,000 for this massive bird feeder.

The bird enthusiast was inspired to make it after he installed some market-bought feeders at his farm and saw more and more birds coming in.

As per The Better India, Shah previously worked at a jewellery store but left the job in 2014 and started a business selling specialised bird feeders and nests. One can shop for products like bird homes, bird water holders, sparrow homes, and bird food from Shah’s website amijivdaya.com.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

Before this, the record of having the world’s largest bird feeder was held by William “Dan” Greene in US’s West Virginia. Greene, a retired school teacher, made a bird feeder that could hold 345 kg of grains.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 12:57 IST
Next Story

China national soccer boss arrested on corruption charges

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close