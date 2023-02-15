Maharashtra man makes the world’s largest bird feeder

A standard bird feeder can accommodate a few handfuls of grains and they usually cater to only a few birds at a time. However, a bird feeder made by Haresh Shah, a resident of the Peepul village in Maharashtra, can hold 700 kilogram of grain and can feed 108 birds at the same time.

What makes this bird feeder even more interesting is that it is made of recyclable material. Last year on April 4, the Guinness World Records confirmed that the bird feeder made by Shah is the world’s largest bird feeder by volume.

On Wednesday, former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared a video about the impressive work by Shah, who paid Rs 3,80,000 for this massive bird feeder.

Owing to his passion and love for birds, Maharashtra’s Haresh Shah made the world’s biggest birdfeeder that can hold 700 kg grains with an investment of Rs 3,80,000.

It’s listed in GuinnessBook of Records. pic.twitter.com/pNZwnHldDw — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) February 15, 2023

The bird enthusiast was inspired to make it after he installed some market-bought feeders at his farm and saw more and more birds coming in.

As per The Better India, Shah previously worked at a jewellery store but left the job in 2014 and started a business selling specialised bird feeders and nests. One can shop for products like bird homes, bird water holders, sparrow homes, and bird food from Shah’s website amijivdaya.com.

Before this, the record of having the world’s largest bird feeder was held by William “Dan” Greene in US’s West Virginia. Greene, a retired school teacher, made a bird feeder that could hold 345 kg of grains.