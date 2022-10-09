scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Domino’s responds after Maharashtra man shares pictures of glass shards in his pizza

A Twitter user who goes by the name AK (@kolluri_arun) shared photos that showed pieces of glass in a pizza that he had ordered via Zomato from an outlet in Mumbai’s Mira Road.

The last thing one thinks of when sitting back and biting into a delicious snack is the idea that there could be anything hazardous in it. A man in Maharashtra was recently left shocked when he found small pieces of glass in a pizza that he had ordered from a popular fast-food chain.

Sharing pictures of the glass shards in the pizza, a Twitter user who goes by the name AK (@kolluri_arun), wrote, “2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india This speaks volume about global brand food that we are getting @dominos @jagograhakjago @fssaiindia Not sure of ordering ever from Domino’s @MumbaiPolice @timesofindia”.

When someone asked the Twitter user if there was any chance that the pizza box had been tampered with, he replied that the box was sealed and that he had ordered it via food delivery platform Zomato. Responding to the tweet, Zomato wrote, “Hi Arun, this shouldn’t have happened. We are looking into this and will get back to you ASAP.”

Mumbai police also took cognizance of the matter and commented, “Please write to customer care first. If they don’t reply or give unsatisfactory reply, then you can think of legal remedy.”

Speaking to business news portal Moneycontrol about the incident, a representative from Dominos said, “As a responsible brand, we immediately contacted the customer upon receiving the concern to ascertain the facts of the matter through various channels of communication. Our quality team has also conducted a thorough investigation of the restaurant in question and no anomaly was found in the inspection. We follow a strict no-glass policy in our kitchen and operation area.”

In August, a Twitter user had tagged Domino’s Pizza and posted a picture purportedly showing a mop and a toilet brush hanging above the pizza dough at an outlet. The post had drawn much ire from Twitter users at the time and raised questions about the hygiene practices followed by eateries.

