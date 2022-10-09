Domino’s responds after Maharashtra man shares pictures of glass shards in his pizza

The last thing one thinks of when sitting back and biting into a delicious snack is the idea that there could be anything hazardous in it. A man in Maharashtra was recently left shocked when he found small pieces of glass in a pizza that he had ordered from a popular fast-food chain.

Sharing pictures of the glass shards in the pizza, a Twitter user who goes by the name AK (@kolluri_arun), wrote, “2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india This speaks volume about global brand food that we are getting @dominos @jagograhakjago @fssaiindia Not sure of ordering ever from Domino’s @MumbaiPolice @timesofindia”.

When someone asked the Twitter user if there was any chance that the pizza box had been tampered with, he replied that the box was sealed and that he had ordered it via food delivery platform Zomato. Responding to the tweet, Zomato wrote, “Hi Arun, this shouldn’t have happened. We are looking into this and will get back to you ASAP.”

2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india This speaks volume about global brand food that we are getting @dominos @jagograhakjago @fssaiindia Not sure of ordering ever from Domino’s @MumbaiPolice @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/Ir1r05pDQk — AK (@kolluri_arun) October 8, 2022

Hi Arun, this shouldn’t have happened. We are looking into this and will get back to you ASAP. https://t.co/jcTFuHa5Ue — zomato care (@zomatocare) October 8, 2022

Please write to customer care first. If they don’t reply or give unsatisfactory reply, then you can think of legal remedy. — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 8, 2022

Mumbai police also took cognizance of the matter and commented, “Please write to customer care first. If they don’t reply or give unsatisfactory reply, then you can think of legal remedy.”

I had same experience in Delhi GTB nagar Domino’s Pizza. When I complaint they removed defective pizza immediately and processed refund without my consent. I couldn’t take pics at that time. I ignored thinking it may be rare fault and warned the store. Sad to see it happens again — Subhash Chandra Pal (@Subhash98861686) October 8, 2022

Mumbai police must take strict action as the case has been reported by the customer, Domino’s will start playing blame game and pass on their responsibility to Zomato with a blame that seal has been tempered. It’s a matter of great concerns — SanjeevJha (@SanjeevDec22) October 8, 2022

@dominos has really stopped caring about their customers. They don’t even give proper customer service now a days. No matter how much ever I like dominos pizzas, I ALWAYS have it in a bad mood due to its service.

This incidence of glass pieces is truly shocking — Rhea Khanna (@rheakhanna23) October 8, 2022

Not trying to disrespect but seriously the timing of both the notifications is very evil💀 pic.twitter.com/J8AUMgAyOK — Meet Bundela (@meet_bundela) October 8, 2022

Speaking to business news portal Moneycontrol about the incident, a representative from Dominos said, “As a responsible brand, we immediately contacted the customer upon receiving the concern to ascertain the facts of the matter through various channels of communication. Our quality team has also conducted a thorough investigation of the restaurant in question and no anomaly was found in the inspection. We follow a strict no-glass policy in our kitchen and operation area.”

In August, a Twitter user had tagged Domino’s Pizza and posted a picture purportedly showing a mop and a toilet brush hanging above the pizza dough at an outlet. The post had drawn much ire from Twitter users at the time and raised questions about the hygiene practices followed by eateries.