Man climbs hoarding during thunderstorm in Maharashtra, dies after being tossed onto road

To ease the pressure caused by the wind, Sukale was reportedly instructed to climb the hoarding and puncture the flex banner so air could pass

A tragic accident in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district claimed the life of a 24-year-old man after an allegedly illegal hoarding collapsed during severe weather conditions. The victim, identified as Amit Mohan Sukale, died in Rashin village of Karjat taluka. Following the incident, Karjat police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against a Vikas Lahu Saykar, according to a report by Lokmat Times.

The police said Karjat taluka had been experiencing strong winds and heavy rain over the past two days. At Mahatma Phule Chowk in Rashin, a large iron hoarding had been put up to display a banner advertising an event scheduled in Chondi. With gusty winds threatening to rip the flex banner, concerns grew about possible damage to the structure, the report stated.