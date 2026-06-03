Man climbs hoarding during thunderstorm in Maharashtra, dies after being tossed onto road

A tragic accident in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district claimed the life of a 24-year-old man after an allegedly illegal hoarding collapsed during severe weather conditions. The victim, identified as Amit Mohan Sukale, died in Rashin village of Karjat taluka. Following the incident, Karjat police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against a Vikas Lahu Saykar, according to a report by Lokmat Times.
The police said Karjat taluka had been experiencing strong winds and heavy rain over the past two days. At Mahatma Phule Chowk in Rashin, a large iron hoarding had been put up to display a banner advertising an event scheduled in Chondi. With gusty winds threatening to rip the flex banner, concerns grew about possible damage to the structure, the report stated.
To ease the pressure caused by the wind, Sukale was reportedly instructed to climb the hoarding and puncture the flex banner so air could pass through it more easily. While he was carrying out the task, wind speeds suddenly picked up. The force of the gusts caused the iron structure to give way and crash to the ground.
Sukale was buried beneath the collapsing hoarding and died at the scene. The horrifying incident was caught on camera, and footage of the collapse has since spread widely across social media platforms.
📍Rasin Village, Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra: A large unauthorized hoarding collapsed onto a road during strong winds and heavy rain on Sunday night, tragically killing a 24-year-old man on the spot. The incident occurred in Karjat taluka and has raised fresh concerns about the… pic.twitter.com/ILsWDHuVtw
— Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) June 2, 2026
As reported by Lokmat Times, investigators are now looking into whether the hoarding had been erected legally and are examining the circumstances that led to the fatal accident.
The viral video has sparked intense discussion online, with many users questioning why the young man had climbed the structure amid such dangerous weather conditions. One user commented, “What was this 24-year-old man trying to do by climbing to the top of the hoarding in such harsh weather?” Another asked, “n such a stormy rain why has this guy climbed high on the hoarding piller?:”
Others attempted to explain the situation. One user wrote, “He is trying to remove that banners so that Air can pass easily and the iron made hoardings can be saved, poor guy.”