Sunday, July 15, 2018

Maharashtra govt allows outside food in multiplexes and it’s raining memes & jokes online

After the Maharashtra government announced that there will be no longer a ban in carrying outside food inside the multiplexes, it started a huge debate online. While some rejoiced the decision others were little apprehensive and many users also marked the occasion with memes and jokes.

July 15, 2018
The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that moviegoers will be free to carry outside food inside the multiplex from August 1. The government further directed the multiplex owners that there should be no difference in the MRP of food products sold outside and inside multiplexes in the state. A decision had got everyone talking on social media. While most supported the decision of not paying a steep price for products, they were little sceptical about the viewers carrying their own eatables.

And echoing those doubts, many are cracking jokes online. Along with punny takes on the decision, Twitterati celebrated the news with hilarious memes. Sample these:

It was announced in the legislative council by Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Ravindra Chavan. “The MRP parity for food items inside and outside the multiplexes would be effective from August 1 and the Home Department of the state government will formulate a policy to act against violators,” Chavhan said in response to a calling-attention motion tabled by Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde of the NCP.

