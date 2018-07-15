Maharashtra govt allows outside food in multiplexes and it’s raining memes & jokes online

After Maharashtra govt said there was no ban on outside food in multiplexes, it started a meme-fest online. After Maharashtra govt said there was no ban on outside food in multiplexes, it started a meme-fest online.

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that moviegoers will be free to carry outside food inside the multiplex from August 1. The government further directed the multiplex owners that there should be no difference in the MRP of food products sold outside and inside multiplexes in the state. A decision had got everyone talking on social media. While most supported the decision of not paying a steep price for products, they were little sceptical about the viewers carrying their own eatables.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: MNS workers slap multiplex manager over high prices of food; video irks people online

And echoing those doubts, many are cracking jokes online. Along with punny takes on the decision, Twitterati celebrated the news with hilarious memes. Sample these:

Allowing outside food can be accepted but ban muli k parathe for the welfare of others 😂 #Multiplex — Dr Jay Kumar Sharma (@drjay512) July 15, 2018

In the middle of a crucial scene…. An uncle will scream ‘arrey mere bhajiyo ke liye teekhi chatni aur dena bahu’. #Multiplex #maharashtra — nirav patani (@nirav_patani) July 15, 2018

maharashtra allows food inside movie hall , now imagine doing the same in punjab. people be lined up with blenders pride and tamatar salad with raita. — Singha (@heisenjit) July 15, 2018

Maharashtra Govt orders theaters to allow outside snacks inside movie theatres. Me in theatre : pic.twitter.com/L1U74Hl29P — Bade Chote (@badechote) July 14, 2018

A gujju going to watch a movie in maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/JWkVJcXzLf — Mask (@Mr_Lolwwa) July 14, 2018

After the decision by #Maharashtragovt. that allows people to carry food inside #multiplexes pic.twitter.com/toJVR8IOOF — Pratik (@impratikl) July 14, 2018

Me : Mom, I am going to movie My mom : pic.twitter.com/tFFPg8n9Lb — Cherry Dimple (@shailimore) July 14, 2018

Me: Caramel and Cheese plz

Multiplex cafe Wala: sir quantity? medium or small? Small for 220 , medium for 260!!

Me: Abe 10 Rs ka dedo, Popcorn to Ghar se laya hu, khud hi mix kar lunga #Multiplex — YKatappaSoKool (@Bu_ntee) July 14, 2018

Main toh bolta hun Ghar ke khaane ke sath sath multiplex mein apni pasand ki movie CD bhi allow kar deni chaiye!! — Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) July 13, 2018

News: No ban on outside food in #multiplexes Me: pic.twitter.com/TokNMeVP9Y — I meme you (@DigitalAgarwal) July 13, 2018

Home food to be allowed in #Mahrashtra theatres & #multiplexes from 1st August according to minister Ravindra Chavan.

Get your nostrils ready for a heterogeneous mix of vada-pav, thepla, poha & puri-bhaji! pic.twitter.com/WAhjBoudy9 — Just Ranting (@chutzpah365) July 13, 2018

Ghar ka khana in maharashtra theatres so when a bad movie ends people can throw Vada Pao at screens. — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) July 13, 2018

Imma just packing for the movie theatre…🍽️ Pre movie 🥨🥨🥨

health food tiffin 🥦🍓🥬

Emotional tiffin (bad/great/boring movie) 🍕🍟🍫

Interval 🍗🥓🥘🍲🍝

Post Interval 🍿🍿 🍻

End of movie critic snack 🍸🍾🍩🍪🥠 pic.twitter.com/DXTr2uiyBE — sharon (@sharroness) July 13, 2018

It was announced in the legislative council by Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Ravindra Chavan. “The MRP parity for food items inside and outside the multiplexes would be effective from August 1 and the Home Department of the state government will formulate a policy to act against violators,” Chavhan said in response to a calling-attention motion tabled by Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde of the NCP.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd