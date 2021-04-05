Memes and jokes on Twitter after Maharashtra announces fresh lockdown amid rising cases

April 5, 2021 2:46:05 pm
Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes after the Maharashtra government imposed fresh curbs in the state amid rising Covid-19 cases.
With over 57,700 infections reported in the state on Sunday, the slew of new restrictions, named ‘Break the Chain’, includes night curfews, weekend lockdowns and daytime prohibitions.
Night curfew would be in place across the state from 8 pm to 7 am and a weekend lockdown will be effective from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday. The curbs will come into force from 8 pm on April 5 and will remain in place till April 30.
As soon as the news of fresh restrictions broke, netizens took to Twitter sharing memes and jokes, causing #MaharashtraLockdown to trend on the platform. Students also shared celebratory memes hoping their exams would be postponed.
Take a look here:
Lockdown for
Students workers#maharashtralockdown pic.twitter.com/AOdTi2XI6Y
— sarcasmic_ray (@Aayush_21_) April 4, 2021
Weekend full lockdown 😲😼#maharashtralockdown pic.twitter.com/y5aYDeV922
— 🍃🦋G A U R A V🦋🍃 (@grvgrv2020) April 4, 2021
Night curfew and weekend lockdown be like #lockdown #lockdown2021 #maharashtralockdown pic.twitter.com/VtfWwTyU4o
— Arpit Akhaury (@comfortablyslow) April 4, 2021
This is so funny!
But it’s painful🙂#maharashtralockdown #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BK77emHHZX
— Anurag Meena (@Really_Anurag) April 4, 202
People: Will there be a lockdown? If yes, from when? #MaharashtraLockdown
Maharashtra CM: pic.twitter.com/VeM8ncB1Q0
— Tusshar Sasi (@FilmySasi) April 3, 2021
When CM announce night curfew again #maharashtralockdown
Le me:- pic.twitter.com/Sk8BjNTnrD
— 々TANGENT々 (@pra_tea_k) April 4, 202
Lockdown to people in Maharashtra:: pic.twitter.com/lNAqIZkZHn
— Being Singh (@definitely_7not) April 4, 2021
People of Maharashtra be like
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#maharashtralockdown pic.twitter.com/1hesqfn3JO
— Rahul mendhekar (@mendhekar_rv) April 3, 2021
Lockdown for
Students workers#maharashtralockdown pic.twitter.com/AOdTi2XI6Y
— sarcasmic_ray (@Aayush_21_) April 4, 2021
That’s how night curfew prevents people from Corona –#maharashtralockdown pic.twitter.com/FrigZ6wyHy
— Udit Choudhary (@udiitpanwar) April 4, 2021
India detected more than one lakh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily increase recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)
Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh reported more than 4,000 cases each on the same day, while Chhattisgarh registered over 5,000 cases for a second day. There are now more than 7.4 lakh active cases in the country.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-