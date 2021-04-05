scorecardresearch
Monday, April 05, 2021
Memes and jokes on Twitter after Maharashtra announces fresh lockdown amid rising cases

With over 57,700 infections reported from the state on Sunday, the slew of new restrictions, named ‘Break the Chain’ was enforced, which includes night curfews, weekend lockdowns and daytime prohibitions.

April 5, 2021 2:46:05 pm
As soon as the news of fresh restrictions broke, netizens took to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes on it, causing #MaharashtraLockdown to trend on the platform.

Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes after the Maharashtra government imposed fresh curbs in the state amid rising Covid-19 cases.

With over 57,700 infections reported in the state on Sunday, the slew of new restrictions, named ‘Break the Chain’,  includes night curfews, weekend lockdowns and daytime prohibitions.

Night curfew would be in place across the state from 8 pm to 7 am and a weekend lockdown will be effective from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday. The curbs will come into force from 8 pm on April 5 and will remain in place till April 30.

As soon as the news of fresh restrictions broke, netizens took to Twitter sharing memes and jokes, causing #MaharashtraLockdown to trend on the platform. Students also shared celebratory memes hoping their exams would be postponed.

Take a look here:

India detected more than one lakh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily increase recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic(Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh reported more than 4,000 cases each on the same day, while Chhattisgarh registered over 5,000 cases for a second day. There are now more than 7.4 lakh active cases in the country.

