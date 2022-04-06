scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Must Read

Maharashtra family welcomes a newborn daughter in a helicopter. Watch video

While some users showered love for the baby and were elated with the family's act, some others raised concerns over the money spent and the impact of the chopper's noise on the child.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2022 1:05:48 pm
family welcome baby girl in helicopter, helicopter ride for daughter, Pune, Maharashtra, baby girl welcomed with chopper, indian expressThe clip shows a man carrying the child from the chopper and handing her over to Zarekar.

In a country where many parents still prefer sons, a family in Maharashtra’s Pune gave a grand welcome to their newborn daughter. They arranged a helicopter to take their daughter, the first in the family, home and a clip of the joyful event has been doing rounds on social media.

“We didn’t have a girl child in our entire family. So, to make our daughter’s homecoming special, we arranged a chopper ride worth Rs 1 lakh,” Vishal Zarekar, the girl’s father, was quoted as saying by ANI in a tweet.

The clip shows a man carrying the child from the chopper and handing her over to Zarekar. He then enters a car and a woman is seen smiling and cajoling the baby. The child’s mother is also seen heading towards the car as other women gather and are seen looking at the child affectionately.

Watch the video here:

While some users showered love for the baby and were elated with the family’s act, some others raised concerns over the money spent and the impact of the chopper’s noise on the child.

“Great motivation story; nice to see Indian families celebrating the birth of a girl child!” commented another user. “Don’t mean to spoil the party but if they have lakh it’s Better to donate, lot of children be it boy or girl are suffering in orphanages,” wrote another user.

“Is it safe for a newborn to travel via helicopter? The loud sound and other problems in this mode of commute. Debatable. But good to see someone welcoming a girl child this way. Appreciate the intent,” commented a user.

In April last year, a Rajasthan family had also welcomed their newborn daughter by hiring a helicopter. The family covered a distance of 40 kilometres by air and grabbed attention online.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement